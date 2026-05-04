Workers Brought A Woman The Wrong Dog At A Shelter, But She Ended Up Adopting Him Anyway

There’s no doubt that happy accidents happy from time to time.

A woman named Meg showed viewers on TikTok how a mix-up at an animal shelter resulted in her finding her perfect companion.

The video showed a photo of Meg in a shelter with a dog.

The text overlay reads, “In January 2020, you take a spontaneous trip to the Human Society. There will be a dog you ask to see. The employee accidentally brings you the wrong dog.”

Meg added, “It is very important that you still adopt that dog.”

The video then showed the pooch chewing on a bone and playing in water.

Meg gave her dog a huge hug.

The text overlay reads, “He’s a horrible dog. But he’s perfect, anyway.”

Meg wrote in the caption, “Time for my semi annual content. Adopt a shelter pet!”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person has been there.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

These two were meant for each other!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman whose family was super unhappy after they agreed to adopt her dog.