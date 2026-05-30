May 30, 2026 at 4:24 am

Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects Gossip

by Ashley Ashbee

Two women seriously look at laptop outside

Pexels/Reddit

Some workers act like they are still in high school. I had a bully in college like this who was in her 20s!

See why this story reminds me of the movie, “Mean Girls.” What is this woman hiding?

Coworker acts like a child

I invited two of my coworkers out to lunch. Coworker “A” is the focus point here, other one is totally fine.

Coworker A is very comfortable with oversharing at work, chatting nonstop to the point where they don’t get anything done.

This reminds me of this coworker I had who kept playing “I Feel Pretty” on YouTube loudly and singing along to it. But at least she was nice, unlike this person!

She interrupts and distracts others with their chatting, complains, and overall doesn’t get much done at all. She lies and says she works overtime.

At lunch, she brought up this funny game she played with friends where they make PowerPoint presentations about random things.

She made one about her job position, said it was hilarious.

Out of curiosity, I light heartedly asked if I could see it.

Okay, after reading this next part I need to know what was in this PowerPoint!

She suddenly got really nervous and awkward, and was like,

“Oh I can’t let you see it”. And just kept refusing to show me.

Now I’m wondering if she had a slide about her coworkers and I was in it. I know she has never liked me, despite me trying my best to get along.

Coworker B tells me she talks bad about me behind my back.

I don’t know, but she’s annoying as hell.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I’m not convinced! Some people like mind games for some reason. I wouldn’t worry about it.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 6.36.27 AM Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects Gossip

Absolutely. Obligatory lunch invites give me the ick. This woman is bad news.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 6.36.48 AM Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects Gossip

A liar or a manipulator! I’ve met a lot of people who are both. Another benefit of working from home!

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 6.37.22 AM Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects Gossip

My guess would be that it’s a small office or a clique and not inviting could also cause drama.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 6.43.47 AM Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects Gossip

This worker had a fun lunch with coworkers until one she invited made her think that she has been badmouthing her in PowerPoint.

Now she’s wondering what she could have said about her and why.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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