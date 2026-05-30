Workplace Lunch Turns Awkward After Colleague Laughs at PowerPoints and Suspects Gossip

Some workers act like they are still in high school. I had a bully in college like this who was in her 20s!

See why this story reminds me of the movie, “Mean Girls.” What is this woman hiding?

Coworker acts like a child I invited two of my coworkers out to lunch. Coworker “A” is the focus point here, other one is totally fine. Coworker A is very comfortable with oversharing at work, chatting nonstop to the point where they don’t get anything done.

This reminds me of this coworker I had who kept playing “I Feel Pretty” on YouTube loudly and singing along to it. But at least she was nice, unlike this person!

She interrupts and distracts others with their chatting, complains, and overall doesn’t get much done at all. She lies and says she works overtime. At lunch, she brought up this funny game she played with friends where they make PowerPoint presentations about random things. She made one about her job position, said it was hilarious. Out of curiosity, I light heartedly asked if I could see it.

Okay, after reading this next part I need to know what was in this PowerPoint!

She suddenly got really nervous and awkward, and was like, “Oh I can’t let you see it”. And just kept refusing to show me. Now I’m wondering if she had a slide about her coworkers and I was in it. I know she has never liked me, despite me trying my best to get along. Coworker B tells me she talks bad about me behind my back. I don’t know, but she’s annoying as hell.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I’m not convinced! Some people like mind games for some reason. I wouldn’t worry about it.

Absolutely. Obligatory lunch invites give me the ick. This woman is bad news.

A liar or a manipulator! I’ve met a lot of people who are both. Another benefit of working from home!

My guess would be that it’s a small office or a clique and not inviting could also cause drama.

This worker had a fun lunch with coworkers until one she invited made her think that she has been badmouthing her in PowerPoint.

Now she’s wondering what she could have said about her and why.