She Just Wants Peace And Quiet—But Her Neighbors Keep Bothering Her And Her Dogs

It’s one thing to harass a human being…

But quite another to hassle their dogs, as well!

Yeah, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that most people out there are definitely not cool with that kind of behavior.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about how her neighbor is giving her AND her pooches a hard time…

And she’s had just about enough of it.

Let’s take a look!

Neighbor From Hell Constantly Harassing Me and My Dogs. I Need Advice. “I’ve been dealing with ongoing harassment from my neighbor for about 10 months, and it’s causing me a lot of stress. I’m hoping for advice on how to handle both the situation and the anxiety around it. My neighbor built a makeshift patio literally a foot from our shared fence. Because of how close they are, I can hear their conversations word‑for‑word, and they frequently have loud gatherings.

Things are not going well around here…

They also have a dog that barks along the fence line. I have two young dogs that I’m actively training, and they bark in reaction to the noise and their dog. The problem is the neighbor’s behavior. He has: Told my dogs to “shut up”

Thrown things at the fence

Sprayed my dogs with a clear substance multiple times

Sprayed me over the fence

over the fence Thrown rocks through the gaps in the fence At first, I didn’t confront him because I don’t like conflict. But when he sprayed me intentionally, I filed an incident report. Police came, but he didn’t answer the door. Later he told them it was “his kids playing with water.”

This guy sounds like a real jerk…

Months later, he sprayed me and my dogs again. This time he claimed he was “dumping pool water,” even though he knew we were standing right there and could have dumped it anywhere else. My husband eventually spoke to him and told him our dogs are being trained, that their barking isn’t personal, and that throwing things at the fence is unacceptable. The neighbor claimed he understood. But a few days ago, his kids were throwing rocks at the fence again — right where my small dogs were standing. The rocks could easily hit them through the gaps. I told his wife not to let the kids throw rocks at the fence.

What is wrong with these people?!?!

I told her that living in a neighborhood means noise happens — their kids make noise, their dog barks, and my dogs bark sometimes too. I also told her she chose to build her patio right up against the fence, so if she doesn’t like hearing us, that’s on her. They act like I’m invading their “personal space” by simply being near the fence on my own property. After the last couple of incidents, I tell them to stop harassing me and that I’ll call the cops. I’ve already filed one incident report. I don’t have cameras on that side of the house, and my husband doesn’t want to install any. He’s rarely outside with the dogs, so I’m the one dealing with all of this. I only let my dogs outside long enough to pee, and I supervise them every time. I redirect them away from the fence. I’m genuinely trying to be considerate. Their noise doesn’t bother me — it’s their attitude that they can be loud but I can’t. What else can I do besides filing incident reports? How do I deal with the anxiety of constantly waiting for the next incident?”

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If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this individual has an idea…

No doubt about it…

These people are huge creeps.

And she needs to stay as far away from him as possible…if that’s possible.

These neighbors are going out of their way to make her life difficult.

