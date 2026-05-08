You Stole My Words, I Stole Your Cash: The Teenager’s Radical Revenge Against a Controlling Mom

Imagine being a teenager and realizing that your mom was taking something that mattered to you and hiding it or destroying it. Would you call her out on it, try to steal it back, or get revenge?

In this story, one teen is in this situation, and they decide to get revenge by hiding something their mom will definitely miss.

Let’s read all about it.

I hid my moms money around the house when I was younger You may think I was just a bad kid, which I was, but I had a reason to do what the title says. So when I was 13, I started writing about how I feel and writing songs, poems etc about it.

The mom did something OP really hated.

My mom being the controlling, selfish person she was, used to take them off me when I was asleep or at school and rip them up or hide them in her room. When I first found out she did this, I just took them back and hid them under my bed. There was a lot of personal stuff written on them and I didn’t want anyone reading them.

I can understand the logic here.

Fast forward a few weeks. I got fed up with her always hiding my things and ripping them up. So younger me decided it’ll be a good idea to hide £5 each day somewhere around the house. The more she hid from me, the more money I hid from her.

It worked!

I ended up taking £60 before she realised that I was the one hiding her money. It stopped her from taking my stuff so I was happy about it 🤷‍♀️ It’s not the prettiest thing I’ve done, but I still find it funny.

At least this kid didn’t rip up the money!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the revenge checks all the boxes to make it pro!

This is what I’m wondering too.

Another person is worried.

This person shares a similar experience.

Parents shouldn’t steal from their kids.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teeager ready to turn his back on his family even though they gave him a privileged upbringing.