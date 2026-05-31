May 31, 2026 at 6:15 pm

Young Man With Anxiety Struggles With Fear of Driving on Neighborhood Streets While Pursuing License

by Jayne Elliott

man with anxiety sitting in a blue car

Shutterstock

Imagine wanting to learn to drive, but your anxiety is holding you back. Would you rely on Uber for life, or would you eventually learn to drive?

In this story, one young man is in this situation. He really wants to learn to drive, but he has trouble feeling confident enough to actually get out on the road and learn.

Let’s read all about it.

Aio I’m so scared of driving that even though my family thinks I’m ready, I’m refusing to go on neighborhood streets

I (M21) have always had really bad anxiety and pretty much I held off at 16 because of losing my dad and COVID and decided to wait as long as I could not to but now I understand i need to if I ever wanna live and have fun.

I wanna get my own apartment soon and be able to go places and have hobbies and I really do want my license and my friends and family wants me to get it but I’m scared

He’s practiced a lot but is still scared.

I’ve drove 3 hours through big parking lots and ive gotten got at starting in the lines and parking and my family and friends ask think I’m ready to progress to neighborhood streets and then try busy roads and think I’d be able to probably get my license by October if practice twice a week for a hour or so

my family and friends are all hyping me up and they think that I’m good enough to keep on progressing.

And I appreciate it, but I’m very scared and don’t know if I should listen to them and try neighborhood

He should listen to his family and try neighborhood streets.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This isn’t a bad idea!

2026 05 05 at 1.42.37 PM Young Man With Anxiety Struggles With Fear of Driving on Neighborhood Streets While Pursuing License

Here’s another suggestion.

2026 05 05 at 1.43.00 PM Young Man With Anxiety Struggles With Fear of Driving on Neighborhood Streets While Pursuing License

Another person suggests taking it one step at a time.

2026 05 05 at 1.43.12 PM Young Man With Anxiety Struggles With Fear of Driving on Neighborhood Streets While Pursuing License

This person wishes him good luck.

2026 05 05 at 1.43.26 PM Young Man With Anxiety Struggles With Fear of Driving on Neighborhood Streets While Pursuing License

His desire to learn needs to outweigh his anxiety.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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