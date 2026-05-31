Young Man With Anxiety Struggles With Fear of Driving on Neighborhood Streets While Pursuing License

Imagine wanting to learn to drive, but your anxiety is holding you back. Would you rely on Uber for life, or would you eventually learn to drive?

In this story, one young man is in this situation. He really wants to learn to drive, but he has trouble feeling confident enough to actually get out on the road and learn.

Let’s read all about it.

Aio I’m so scared of driving that even though my family thinks I’m ready, I’m refusing to go on neighborhood streets I (M21) have always had really bad anxiety and pretty much I held off at 16 because of losing my dad and COVID and decided to wait as long as I could not to but now I understand i need to if I ever wanna live and have fun. I wanna get my own apartment soon and be able to go places and have hobbies and I really do want my license and my friends and family wants me to get it but I’m scared

He’s practiced a lot but is still scared.

I’ve drove 3 hours through big parking lots and ive gotten got at starting in the lines and parking and my family and friends ask think I’m ready to progress to neighborhood streets and then try busy roads and think I’d be able to probably get my license by October if practice twice a week for a hour or so my family and friends are all hyping me up and they think that I’m good enough to keep on progressing. And I appreciate it, but I’m very scared and don’t know if I should listen to them and try neighborhood

He should listen to his family and try neighborhood streets.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This isn’t a bad idea!

Here’s another suggestion.

Another person suggests taking it one step at a time.

This person wishes him good luck.

His desire to learn needs to outweigh his anxiety.