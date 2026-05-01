“You’re Being Selfish”: The Heated Argument Behind a Woman’s Refusal to Bake for Her Stepsister

Imagine not really having a relationship with your dad at all, but then he calls to ask you to do a favor for your stepsister. Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation, and she refuses to do a favor for her dad. Now, her dad is upset, her grandmother is taking his side, and her brother is on her side. This leaves her wondering if she did anything wrong.

Let’s read all about it.

My dad abandoned me but now he wants me to help his new family out I (19)F never had my dad (39)M in my life. He would pop up once every 5 years and act like super dad. He lied to my cousins mom telling her he payed for my prom ( I didn’t even go to my prom ) and he payed my senior dues ect. My dad doesn’t know anything about me or what I’m interested in.

She doesn’t want to spend time with her dad or her dad’s new family.

When i was around 16 my grandmother told me my dad had a new girlfriend and he wants me to meet her kids. I laughed at her and refused because I’m tired or being disappointed and hurt over someone who clearly doesn’t want me. My brother (18)M thinks I should reconsider ( his mom and our dad both raised him ) I told him our dad was actually a father to him but not me and I’m not about to be around his 3 “ daughters “ when he didn’t even raise his first child

Her dad asked for a favor.

My dad called me from my grandmas phone one day panicking because his daughters birthday cake got ruined. I have a small business where I sell dessert and other things like that. He wanted me to bake a 3 tired cake with floral designs and her favorite chocolates on the top. I laughed at him and asked him why would I do that. His exact words were “ your make cakes for strangers but you can’t help your sister out “

Not gonna happen!

I told him she’s not even my sister and to not talk to be again because I finally got to a place where I shut off all emotion and I don’t care anymore. I told him he made me this way and I can’t let anyone in because of him. My brother called me asking me what happened because Anna my supposed sister called him crying. I told him what I said and he told me our dad lied and extended what I said. I’m not cruel nor do I have a problems with his “ kids “ but they aren’t family and I’m not doing favors for anyone who I don’t care for.

Oh, grandma!

My grandma called me saying I’m a jerk and I finally snapped. I let out years of hurt and disappointment in a gc with her my dad and brother. She said nothing I was saying was true and my dad was a great dad. My brother spoke up for me and said he wasn’t going to talk to her anymore because she’s delusional and talked to me bad.

She opened up to her brother.

My brothers girlfriend called me snapping on me saying I ruined her family and I’m trying to mess up my brothers and grandmas bond. My brother still loves our grandma he just doesn’t like how she’s acting towards me because of her own sons actions. Me and my brother went out and we had a long talk about how we both feel and I really opened up about our dad and he fully understood. We never talked about my dad and he thought he was around more and apologized.

She explains what her dad expected.

My dad expected me to make the cake for free and decorate it how she wants, watch her little sister (7) while making the cake so Anna and her mom can get their nails done and I would be coming to the party and still getting her a gift on top of the free cake. I don’t know what delusion they live in and I felt like I wasn’t wrong but everyone is calling me making it seem like I’m a jerk. The only one who isn’t making a big fuss about it is aaliyah (19)F Anna’s older sister. I love my brother and will always talk to him but am I wrong for cutting off my grandmother and not doing an unpaid favor for my dads stepdaughter I need opinions from strangers and not people who actually know me?

Her dad needs to just go buy a cake off the shelf from a bakery somewhere. If her brother is on her side, their grandmother really is delusional.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I agree.

This person suggests going no contact.

Here’s a suggestion.

Or, she could block him.

It really is crazy.

Her dad should’ve known she’s say no.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who got in trouble for only eating one piece of the birthday cake his aunt prepared for him.