A Bride Strictly Enforced a Childfree Wedding Rule—Until She Uninvited Her Fiancé’s Niece and Triggered a Mass Family Boycott

Sometimes choosing for yourself might sound more selfish than you’d expect!

This woman shares how she didn’t want her fiancé’s niece to be a part of their wedding and how things got tricky between them afterwards.

Check out the full story.

AITA for excluding my fiancés niece from our wedding? My fiancé(25m) and I(25f) are getting married in October of this year, and we just finished getting our guest list figured out and sending out save-the-dates.

This is where the issue is…

The problem is that back in January, my fiancé mentioned to his mom, dad, brother, and SIL that we were considering having his niece(4f) to be the flower girl. This is something we had discussed previously, but I hadn’t fully made up my mind on it yet. However, he took me not saying not to tell them we were considering this as an all clear from me to say something. We ended up deciding to have a child-free wedding, but we felt bad about rescinding the flower girl role from fiancés niece, so we decided to see if would be okay having her attend the ceremony and have her be with a babysitter during the reception.

UH OH…

Fiancé called SIL to ask this, and she kept asking what reason we had to exclude her daughter from our day. Every answer my fiancé gave she would refute and say that’s not a good enough reason. He also said that we know multiple people and companies in the area that would be happy to watch her, but was told that they need to meet the sitter beforehand and make sure the niece gets along with them beforehand, and they won’t have time to do that so that option wouldn’t work. Eventually, he just said that I would text her to clear things up.

Things got worse…

I sent SIL a text the next day explaining that we were very sorry to make things confusing or awkward, but that we didn’t want to have kids at the reception because there would be an open bar, and people would be getting drunk and dancing in ways that might not be appropriate for a young girl to see. We also said that it may cause issues with my side of the family (many of whom have kids that aren’t going to be able to attend) for us to make an exception for her. I left it off by saying that we are very sorry if all this means that niece can’t attend, but I hope brother and SIL still attend and have a great time. She responded saying she thought it was weird to exclude a member of my wedding party from the reception but it’s our wedding so it’s whatever.

That sounds horrible!

A few hours later, fiancés dad called saying that he was very disappointed and upset we were excluding a close member of the family, and told us we couldn’t understand what it’s like to have kids and how asking them to leave their child with a stranger is wrong. Every person we have talked to in fiancés family is on brother and SIL’s side, and everyone in my family is on our side, so AITA for excluding my future niece from our wedding?

OUCH! That sounds like a tricky situation!

Why would they include her and then tell her she’s not invited?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s find out how the Reddit community reacted to this one.

This user has some questions for this bride…

This user thinks it is rude to invite someone and then uninvite them!

This user thinks it is okay to let kids be at weddings!

This user thinks this whole situation could have been handled nicely.

This user knows mothers will always react differently to a situation like this.

Somebody needs to have better communication!