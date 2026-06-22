A Chance Encounter Reveals The Hidden Reason A Former High School Teacher Left The Profession

Teaching is an important job that helps to form the future of every student who comes through the school. Unfortunately, teachers are also paid very little in many areas.

What would you do if you went into a convenience store and saw your old high school math teacher working there?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so when he talked to the teacher, he learned that he had quit and gotten this job because it was easier and it actually paid better. Needless to say, this guy was shocked that a job like this would pay more than a teaching position.

Honestly, I’m not really that surprised. Teachers don’t get paid a lot when they are just starting out, especially for how much education they need. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

I just saw my high school teacher working at the 7/11 I just saw my high school math teacher working at our regional variant of 7/11 (I graduated).

Why is he working there?

He was at the sandwich-making counter. I was a bit surprised so I chatted him up and said “how are things at school going?” “I’m not working there anymore.” He said.

Wow, he is making more at 7/11 than being a teacher?

“Oh, I’m sorry.” “Don’t be. I’m getting paid better, and the hours are a lot shorter and I’m less stressed.”

I would be shocked by this.

“Huh? You’re getting paid more here than you were to be a teacher?” “Yep.”

He didn’t even know what to say about it.

I stared at him in bewilderment, then he said, “Well it was nice seeing you. Stay safe.” I nodded and finished buying my stuff. What the heck? Pay teachers more!

When just starting out, teachers really don’t make a lot of money. In some parts of the country, their pay never goes up that high. It is really no surprise that there is a teacher shortage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

New teachers are often very underpaid.

Lots of people won’t teach because of the pay.

I can see how this would be awkward.

Wow, how long ago was that?

This is just awful.

In many areas, teachers are criminally underpaid. For the amount of work they do and the level of education they need, teachers should be getting more money. That being said, they also get great benefits and a lot of time off.

There is no denying that being a teacher is a calling that isn’t meant for everyone. If the pay doesn’t go up, the teacher shortage will only get worse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.