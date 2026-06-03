A Company Lured Military Veterans In With Fake Job Descriptions—Until a Former Employee Intercepted Their Recruiting Event

When posting a job opening, companies like to make the position look as attractive as possible, which makes sense. This can go too far, however, when they straight-up lie about the position to attract candidates.

That is what happened to the disabled veteran in this story, but luckily, he figured out the scam before he got roped in.

Years later, he saw the deceptive recruiter at a job fair, so he decided to be a good neighbor to other veterans at the event. He made sure that everyone knew how this company treated potential employees, driving everyone away from her booth.

Sometimes revenge isn’t just fun; it is also the right thing to do. He may have saved other vets a lot of trouble.

Just a neighborly warning. So, background for reference; I had just gotten out of the Army, medical retirement for combat injuries.

This sounds awful.

Spinal injury, rebuilt knee, nerve damage in the opposite leg, plus more. Keeping it short, my mind was still good, but I had problems being on my feet a lot and even walked with a cane. A company offered me a logistics manager position, but after multiple interviews, drug test and all they informed me the position would not be open for a year or more but I could apply as “part of the family” once it did.

He can’t really do the warehouse prepping work now, can he?

But that until then I’d be working the warehouse prepping shipping pallets half of each shift and teaching my supervisor about logistics for the other half of the day. (You know, the guy doing the job they advertised and that I applied for…) anyway, I told them where to shove it and left and that is the back ground. On to my petty revenge.

Sounds like a great event, but I’m sure he doesn’t want to see anyone from that other company.

I got a different job in a field I never considered and am still with the company now (7 years). Two years ago HR asked me, as a vet, to assist them at a job fair being hosted at our local American Legion hall. Love to, lets do it. Well, we are there setting up and who/what do I see, not only a hiring table for the company but their HR lady who was one of the 3 directly involved in my hiring/bait n switch.

Let’s see what he has in mind.

I quickly turned to my HR rep and told them of what happened and checked that she would be cool with me doing some sabotage as pay back. I was cleared to engage. I started off just stopping by and saying hi, seeing if she recognized me, which she didn’t. I then waited.

He is keeping a close eye on her.

Once tables and presentations were ready I saw her head for the recruiter’s snack/break area and followed. There were probably 15 or so “recruiters” there waiting for things to start and talking to each other about their companies, what they do and what they are looking for.

He is not holding back.

She talked about her company and what they were looking for for a minute and I made a point of frowning and shaking my head. One of the other guys asked me what was up, so I looked at him and said “I’m just impressed by the nerves to recruit at an American Legion event with her company’s history of complaints for pulling bait and switches on veterans. Hiring vets for one position then closing it when they start and trying to push them into other jobs that conflict with their disabilities.”

She took the bait.

She of course replied that she was unaware of any such allegations and did not believe her company would ever do such a thing. I smiled. “Actually I was one of several who filed complaints and you were one of the 3 people directly involved.

He has all the information to prove it is true.

About 6 years ago, your office was in the prefab building just West of the gravel parking lot for the warehouse facility in *town* just off the second exit from highway XX. I was lucky enough to recheck the contract you handed me after interviews and drug screenings and saw that you gave me not only a contract for a completely different position from what you advertised and that I applied to but also would have put me on the hook for the testing and “training” expenses if I left before 2 years had passed.”

I’m sure people

At that point I just stopped, sipped my coffee while staring at her and quietly enjoyed the “what a piece of trash” looks the other vets were giving her. She tried a couple excuses like that “they had gone through restructuring since then” but no one seemed to be giving any of it even a thought.

Word travels quickly.

Things started up a couple minutes later and we were all at our tables and spinning our recruitment lines. Best part, I saw so many vets looking through tables and talking to recruiters just do quick “no thanks” to her and speed past her.

She knew that she wasn’t going to find anyone today.

She packed up and left pretty much as soon as lunch came around having had no luck all morning. Bonus: She had brought several boxes of standard market size bottles of their products as giveaways, she left them behind “in case anyone wanted some”. I grabbed 2 bottles of each kind/flavor and when some of the others gave me inquiring looks, I just made them laugh saying I was finally getting compensated for the cost of driving out to their interviews.

I love it when a company (or anyone) gets shown firsthand that their terrible actions have consequences. All too often, people get away with stuff like this, and it just isn’t right.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person went through something similar.

Yup, this was a great story.

He was very professional about the whole thing.

He handled it perfectly.

I like my revenge served cold.

Lying on a job description should be illegal; it can really mess with someone’s life. I’m so glad that this guy was able to avoid their trap and lay down some revenge of his own.

It must have been so satisfying to watch that HR lady’s table with nobody walking up to it. It is just what they deserve, though.