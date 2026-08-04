“It Wasn’t Supposed to Go to You”: Manager’s Email Mistake Exposes Shocking Web of Lies

It is never good when you find out that your boss isn’t happy with your performance, but you have to handle the situation properly.

What would you do if your manager accidentally sent you a document about your performance, and in it there were many different things that were factually incorrect?

That is the situation that the worker in this story is in, and she is trying to figure out how to react. Her manager has told her that it isn’t actually about her, but she doesn’t think that she can trust them.

Personally, I think she needs to save all the documents she has and really think about her options. Acting rashly will only make things worse. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Advice needed after receiving an email from my supervisor that was not meant for me I’m needing some advice on what to do after receiving an email with an attachment that wasn’t meant for me to see but I unfortunately did see.

Let’s see what she saw.

I apologize in advance for the length of this post, this was just really unexpected and I’m unsure how to process this. The only advice my friends and husband have given me was to quit. I’d like to start this with a few key points about my job to hopefully answer any questions anyone might have:

A government job can be very rewarding.

I (32F) work for a state government entity. I’ve been with this job for nearly 7 years and in my current position for around 2 years. My position is one of the lowest on the hierarchy with about 4 management positions above me.

She is clearly a good employee.

We’re rated on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being a superior employee, last year I received a 5. We work in a task based system. I’m expected to complete 3-5 tasks per day, I complete an average of 14. My job qualifies for PSLF, which takes 10 years, and I’m well over halfway through those payments now.

Sounds like a good job.

I have around $45,000 in student loans. I make around $51,000 in my current position, which is quite decent for the rural area I live in. The job also provides lots of benefits, mainly in regard to paid leave. I currently accrue monthly 12 hours annual, 8 sick, and we get 12 paid holidays off. The schedule is quite good, M-F 8-4:30 with an hour lunch.

Something is changing.

Generally speaking, leave is relatively easy to use and is only denied if there’s already half the team requesting that date off (holidays are typically the only time this happens). Over the last six months things have gotten quite strict. We used to have a 6 minute grace period in the mornings, in case something came up that caused us to be late. Now if we’re even 1 minute late we have to use leave, which we can only key in increments of 15 minutes.

This documentation seems excessive to me.

When asked if that 14 minutes of leave could be used during lunch or to leave early, we’ve been told “time has to be used when it’s keyed, so if you’re going to be late in the morning then you should wait until 8:15 to sign on.” We have to keep a daily spreadsheet where we document what we’re doing, including timestamps, in addition to 6 team spreadsheets that we have to update hourly.

Bad employees can ruin things for the good ones.

We don’t have a time clock, so we have to send emails each morning when we arrive, go to lunch, etc. We were told this was due to time theft statewide, however, I work in an office with workers from two other areas (different supervisors) who don’t have these requirements. No big deal, I understand we’re expected to be at work during our scheduled hours and actively working. While I do think the spreadsheets are a waste of time and could be streamlined, I still complete them as expected and just add that time to my daily tracker.

What was in this email?

Last week after our weekly Teams meeting, my supervisor sent out the meeting minutes like she does each week. I opened the document and began scrolling, looking for something that I needed to share with a coworker. The further I got in the document, the more I realized it didn’t look like our usual notes. That’s when I saw a heading that was just my name. I think I did what anyone else would do and I started reading what was listed under this heading and it was honestly extremely jarring.

Are they trying to get rid of her?

A lot of this information was just factually incorrect and felt very personal, like I’d done something to offend my supervisor and she was just trying to find a way to retaliate. The section I accidentally stumbled upon initially, which I’d like to expand on:

The complaints are all invalid.

Timeliness – “sub par for several months” I largely work cases that are overdue from other workers who are struggling with their caseload, I was ensured this wouldn’t affect my monthly stats. We’ve also been told repeatedly that our system, which the state acquired around 5 years ago, still doesn’t track stats correctly. She uses that system for my timeliness stat.

Production goal – “she’s doing the bare minimum each day” again, my monthly stat reviews consistently shows I complete 14/day on average, my job is required to complete 3-5/day. This can easily be backed up with the performance email she sends at the end of each month.

Leave abuse – “we had big issues with her taking 30-60 minutes extra of lunch and it’s because of this worker that I started attendance emails – she took a 2 week vacation at Thanksgiving and then a 3 week at Christmas.Next year I will let her know that she can have one holiday or the other – she uses every drop of leave as soon as she earns it and was banking comp time to take leave weekly so I stopped allowing this. In 2024 there were a handful of times where I requested ahead in an email to take a little longer at lunch and was, again in email, approved.

She clearly has a target on her back for some reason.

Shortly after this I was given a counseling statement for taking too long of a lunch. I tried arguing about this, citing the prior requests and the fact that I was keying leave for this. I wasn’t stealing time in any capacity. I was told “upper management said we’re not allowed to do this, this counseling statement won’t affect your stats. I just have to follow their rules, I’m really sorry.”

Her documentation needs to be printed and saved.

As far as leave requested, I only took off the week of Thanksgiving and two weeks at Christmas/NYE. I was never told this was an issue and it was only approved because there were still enough people working those holidays that it wouldn’t leave us shorthanded. She’s inflated this to say I took an extra week at each, which I can clearly back up with my leave balances/time system. She also states I was banking leave to “create an alternate schedule” which I wasn’t doing, again can be backed up with our time system.

They are just making things up, it seems.

I wasn’t even aware we could bank leave, I was always told it must be paid out if OT was worked. And frankly, I hadn’t worked OT in months so I couldn’t be creating an alternate schedule for myself even if I wanted to. Performance – “I’ve had several talks with this worker about her performance – she stated the following: she is only at this job until her student loans are paid off; she wants to work remotely with an alternate schedule and is ‘not going above and beyond at this job because we won’t honor the promise that XXXX made when she sent the email about the possibility of remote work.”

There is definitely nothing wrong with wanting to have student loans paid off.

While I did tell my supervisor that I was ready for my student loans to be paid off, she also has made this comment repeatedly in meetings and individually. She’s emailed/IM’d me before asking about how to submit the PSLF forms and we’ve talked back and forth about being excited that we’re nearing the end of that 10 year period.

Is she even sure that this report is about her and it wasn’t just a mistake?

I did request a remote schedule back when upper management sent us a sign up form, it was immediately denied and I’ve never requested it again. She’s now twisted that to use against me, which just felt a bit like a betrayal. We’re by no means friends, we don’t even work in the same office. She just made herself seem very personable and relatable and I realize now that it was quite ignorant on my part to take the bait.

This is such a weird and unprofessional thing to put into writing.

PIP – “I can’t really PIP her for attendance; I can’t really PIP her for her accuracy, that is not an issue. I can’t really PIP her for her production, she barely but does meet the number. I could get her for timeliness but then I’d have to get everyone on the team as we know it’s an issue. I’m interest in any solutions, ways other supervisors have pushed their barely making it performers” I’m not barely meeting my goals, again just a blatant lie that can be proven false. I know that workers are often only put on a PIP when management is trying to force them to quit.

Don’t quit; make them fire you.

It’s extremely uncommon for someone to be fired from these jobs so they just try to bully workers into quitting and often it works, she actually blatantly says she did this to 3 other people in my area and I feel that’s the intention behind her comment her as well. 1/28 update – “huge thank you to the other supervisors – I stuck this conundrum out there and they came to my rescue. Other duties as assigned/start emailing lists with requests to be completed by a certain time and document when it’s not done. I can get her for that. Also using task statistics to show comparisons with other workers who consistently do more as a boost to the argument she is not doing much compared to her peers, will start requesting day sheets”

If they want her gone, they will find a way.

She mentions using other workers stats to bolster the idea that I’m underperforming. While I don’t think I’m the pinnacle of our area, I also don’t believe I’m the very bottom. Regardless, if the worst performer on your team is at minimum tripling their goals I can’t see how this is something that requires assistance from other supervisors.

What else was in this email?

The next thing from the email that I wanted to include was another lie stating that myself and another worker were the reason comp time can’t be banked. “I got her lined out about the late lunches, now all I deal with is her trying to leave early every day for every reason and taking every drop of leave she accrues. This is the worker and XXXX who have figured out they can bank a few hours of comp, use it the next day, and create an alternate work schedule for themselves and these two are the primary reason banking comp is gone in our area.”

I still wonder if it is possible that this email is about someone else.

While I do know the other worker was banking it, I was not and I’m not sure why I consistently am being blamed for these issues. Also, I couldn’t be using every drop of leave I accrue and also be able to take the amount of vacation I took recently. I also don’t leave early unless it’s pre-approved for a doctor’s appointment for myself or my son.

It is good that the supervisor recalled the email, even if the damage was already done.

Immediately after opening this document and seeing these things, I emailed my supervisor with a screenshot of that section. I told her I was uncomfortable with this being emailed out to our entire team, especially since none of this had been brought to me in my monthly stats or even in a one-on-one. She immediately rescinded the email and told me it was not meant to be sent to anyone, these are the notes she takes for her supervisor each month.

Now the supervisor knows that she is in trouble.

She then stated that this wasn’t about me and was just an error, that this was another supervisor’s notes about her worker and the document “must’ve messed up, I would never say things like that about you.” She started IM’ing me asking me to please not take it personal, immediately delete it, do not discuss it with anyone “I promise I feel the same way about all of this. Please please please delete that document, it does have information about many other people – I will say management has already stated do not go through the rest of that document. I would not do that to you and would address those things with you directly!”

Can she really believe anything her supervisor says?

This went on for easily another 30 minutes with multiple very long IMs telling me not to read the document or tell anyone about it and assuring me none of the info listed was about me. It’s too coincidental to not be about me. She then went on to say she was “proud of me” for asking additional questions and addressing the things in the document and stated this was “manager banter” between her, two other supervisors, and their direct supervisor.

Do not take time off for this.

I finally told her that this was a lot of information to process and that I wouldn’t be able to respond the rest of the day as I needed to focus on my work. All of this happened around 2pm on Friday. After seeing her comments that I use leave as soon as I accrue it, I don’t even feel like I can take a day off on Monday for my mental health since my leave will have rolled over and it’ll just be proving her point.

HR is there to protect the company, though.

It’s just a very defeating feeling to have put in so many years at a job and strived to be a good employee, only to see what is actually being said behind my back. Is this something you would take to HR? I’m not sure if this is grievable or if HR will just parrot her statements that it wasn’t meant for me and I shouldn’t have read it.

Do not quit. And do not react impulsively.

I’m not the only person she talks about this way in the document, I’m just the one she does it to the most. I hate to give up my loan forgiveness, finding another job that qualifies with the same pay in my area is essentially impossible. I just need some help navigating this as I’ve never experienced anything like this and to have to go back to work and pretend nothing happened will be quite difficult.

This is a terrible situation, that’s for sure. At a minimum, she should be securing all the documents she has about her performance and this situation, including chat logs, so that she can defend herself if needed.

Read on to see what the people in the comments recommend, but keep in mind that none of it is legal advice.

Talking to an attorney is a great idea, but it might not be free.

Personally, I think this is a really good question.

The supervisor messed up big time, that’s for sure.

Here is someone who says to screenshot all of the chat logs, which is a great idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

This commenter says she needs to lay low and get some good advice, but that will take some time.

She needs to be very careful with what she does next. Talking to an employment lawyer would be a good idea, though.

Personally, I don’t blame her for not wanting to lose this job, but she needs to figure all of this out before she makes any decisions.