A Couple’s Neighbors Started Complaining About Everyday Sounds Like Walking And Letting The Dog Out, Leaving Them Feeling Trapped In Their Own Home

There’s a certain amount of noise that’s to be expected when you live in an apartment. Sure, it’s annoying, but it’s part of the territory — and most reasonable people understand this.

However, in this story, one couple’s terrible neighbors decided everyday sounds like walking and letting the dog out were grounds for a months-long harassment campaign that included screaming through the wall.

The couple tried to be as considerate as they could — they even put in carpet to dampen the noise a bit.

But when it still wasn’t enough, the hopelessness started to set in.

Keep reading for the full story.

We apparently live in a “cursed unit” Me and my SO recently moved into side by side townhomes in a relatively remote area.

It didn’t take long for the couple to notice some pretty glaring issues.

The first few weeks were fine, but we began to notice the people in the unit next to us were complaining about basic activities, like walking to the bathroom, the kitchen, or even letting out the dog, and I mean a lot.

There seems to be a bit of a discrepancy in how noise carries.

What we have gathered is they can hear a lot more of us than we can of them. We can’t hear much from them, save for when they literally start yelling whenever one of us enters an area with a shared wall.

Now they’re wondering what steps they can take to put this madness to an end.

We put in carpet, but it’s gotten so bad that we are considering installing a full extra layer of drywall. These people seem to be bothered by our most basic movement, and it’s gotten to the point where we can’t even relax in our own home.

No one deserves to feel trapped in their own home like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

What did Reddit make of all this?

It’s definitely time to get the landlord involved.

If they’re going to have a case, this couple will need proof.

More insulation would definitely cut down on some of the noise.

“Harassment” is the word this commenter uses.

This couple isn’t doing anything wrong, and the fact that they’ve already installed carpet to accommodate neighbors who complain about footsteps says a lot about how hard they’ve been trying to make this work.

There’s a reasonable version of noise sensitivity and then there’s yelling through a shared wall because someone walked to the bathroom, and those are not the same category of problem.

This couple has already gone above and beyond to adjust their lives around a complaint that was never their responsibility to fix in the first place.

The drywall idea is smart, but the real issue is a neighbor who can’t be accommodated because what they want isn’t accommodation, it’s silence in a shared building — which is just impossible.

Some people will never be happy no matter what you do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.