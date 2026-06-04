A Customer Verbally Abused a Worker—Until She Snapped Back and Walked Into a Shocking Betrayal by Her Boss

When you work at a job where interacting with customers is part of your role, you need to remain professional and friendly at all times.

What would you do if a customer was being rude to you, so you snapped back at them, which eventually led to you being fired?

That is what happened to a pizza delivery girl in this story, and she is upset that she got fired and blames it on the customer and a bad manager.

One bad night leads to me getting fired without warning… To quickly explain context: I was working at a Papa Johns store as a delivery driver.

Communication issues at work are never good.

Talking to the General Manager was difficult because they talked in a way that’s a little incoherent. The only training I ever got was watching a video that’s so outdated that it shows a diagram of people playing Guitar Hero 3 and someone being with me for two deliveries.

I can see how this would be frustrating.

I had to figure everything else out for myself. Asking questions also lead to more confusion. For example, I was getting used to seeing the receipt printer give me a certain amount of receipts.

They really need a better trainer and/or manager.

The first time it doesn’t give me what I thought it would give me, I ask the GM why. He doesn’t explain anything, and he decides to print me a receipt that I was expecting while saying “if this will make you happy”. Also schedules me for weekends despite the fact that I said I couldn’t work weekends. I would send him a couple of emails about it, only for him to apparently never even know I sent them in the first place.

Let’s see where the real issue is.

On to the “bad night”: I start working as normal. If anything that wasn’t negative came out of this, it was this delivery that took me to a home with nobody inside. I call the customer, and they ask if I can deliver to the dollar store they apparently went to. They apparently went to a store that’s in a different area entirely, and they said it was far away.

She doesn’t have to deliver it to a second location.

Luckily for me they payed with a card, so we already have their money, but I wasn’t sure what to respond with. I decide to play along and say that I had other deliveries that I needed to do, and I wouldn’t know how long it would take me to get there.

Ok, fair enough. Hopefully, she has proof of this request.

So, the customer tells me to put their food on top of their recycle bin and leave it there. I asked for confirmation and they told me to do it. So that’s what I did. I took a picture of the food placed down because I thought it was funny. It could’ve served useful in case the customer tried to lie about it.

Being busy can be a good thing, as it often means extra tips.

After that I get this first of two bad deliveries of the night. Basically, I was in the middle of dinner rush and it was super busy. Back to back double deliveries. This person managed to trick me into thinking I was dealing with a credit order and not a cash order.

This is where training would have helped.

I just wanna reiterate that I was not properly trained, so I think it’s reasonable that I would make this mistake for the first time, especially since it was dark out at this point, and that everything is harder to see at night. I know it’s not clear as to why this delivery was bad, but I promise the story will explain itself after my last delivery of the night, which also happens to be the second bad delivery (and my last). This was another credit order.

That’s not enough information.

I look at the address and it’s just a street. No house, no apartment name coming up on the gps, nothing. I get there and there’s 4 different apartment complexes. The only context I’m given is “the gate code number is #xxx”. I had to walk around the area to figure out which place has a gate code I can put in because all the other ones you could drive in, but no gate to be found.

Ok, she is narrowing it down.

One of them on one end had a gate code you had to enter, but it had the word “garden” in the title with the name of the area. I just thought it was some community area, so I decided to keep looking. At the other end of the complexes there was another one with a code on it. I tried putting in the code, but nothing happened.

Oh, they should have given that information when they ordered.

I call the customer and ask what the name of the place is. Turns out it was the one with “garden” in it. I put in the code and entered. When I came up to the customer, I was proceeding as normal despite my frustration of having to walk around for 15 minutes trying to find the place.

This would be helpful in the future.

I politely suggested to the customer that they should put the name of the place in the instructions along with the gate code so there’s no confusion. He gets mad, and the interaction went something like this: Customer = C

She is being polite about it.

Me: Sorry that I couldn’t get to you sooner. I had a hard time figuring out which complex you live in, seeing that there’s two places here that have gate codes, along with a bunch of other apartment complexes. If I may suggest, I would put down the name of the complex along with the gate code in the instructions. That way it’s easier for us to get to you.

She just explained why it is a problem.

C: Well I don’t understand why it’s a problem? I have people deliver here all the time and they don’t have trouble. Me: Well sir, this is my first time delivering to this location. C (With attitude): Well that’s unfortunate. Maybe you should learn the area.

Ok, she is getting a little rude now.

Me: Look you can take my advice or leave it, I don’t care either way. You got your pizza, so I’m gonna leave now. C: I want you to return my pizza. Me: What?

Why would they want to return the pizza?

C: I want my money back, return the pizza. Me: No. I just walked around for 15 minutes trying to find your place, I’m not returning this. C: What’s your name? Me: Why?

This customer is very demanding.

C: I want to know your name. What is it? Me: You don’t need to know my name. At some point during this back and forth I heard someone else in the apartment.

Someone else wants the pizza, I bet.

I don’t know what they said, but it sounded like the customer had a lover in there, and judging by that and the amount of pizza’s I delivered, he was feeding someone else too. That made me not want to take the pizza back even more. At this point, I tell him that he got his pizza and that I was leaving.

Yeah, this is not very professional at all.

He bantered something, but I don’t remember what it was. I reply telling him to get wrecked. I come back to the store, and I drop my money. I am left with $7. I tell my GM that this doesn’t add up. There’s no way I worked for 3 hours only to get $7 in tips.

Oh, one customer is scamming.

That’s when I found out that all my deliveries that night were paid with credit except 1, which was the delivery that one customer didn’t pay for. We find out that the customer did this on purpose because as soon as my GM called that customer and said “Hi this is Papa Johns”, they hung up.

This other customer is not happy at all.

It was also during this time that the last customer I dealt with ended up going out of their way to drive all the way back to the store and return it themselves. I was trying to figure out what the heck happened in the back, so I didn’t even see that customer.

The GM is not going to be happy about this.

My GM sure told me about it though. I explained to him what happened, and he didn’t really say anything about it. I go home with $7, and with knowledge that the GM will continue looking into it. I get home, and I start getting a bunch of spam texts in massive quantities, all with random numbers for each text. This happens for a couple of hours.

What would they want now?

The timing of this happening was so specific that I knew it was the final customer I dealt with that night. He literally went out of his way not only to harass me, but even spams my phone with spam texts for 2 hours. T-Mobile support tells me to download an app from the google play store that they didn’t even make, and told me that if it doesn’t work I should change my number.

I can see how this is going to end.

A couple days later I call the store to see if paychecks have arrived. I go to pick up my paycheck and I look at the schedule. I don’t see my name on it, but one of the other managers there said that GM “didn’t update it yet”. The GM wasn’t there until later that day, so I decided to wait till the next day to deal with it, because I was sleep deprived that day.

This GM is hard to get a hold of.

Next day, I call back and I’m told that the GM would arrive at the store in about 15 minutes, and that they would call me back. I wait an hour and NOTHING. So I call back, and the manager gets the GM. The GM then tells me that I’m being let go. I ask why, and his reasons are

Well, she admits to being rude to the customer.

#1: I cussed at a customer, and that they apparently have footage proving it (they said the customer had a ring doorbell device, but I know for a fact there was no such device installed). #2: Because someone didn’t pay for a delivery I did.

I mean, it is her job to get payment for cash deliveries.

You read that right. One of the reasons for me getting fired was because someone didn’t pay for a delivery that I did. Think about that. The GM himself told me the night of that delivery that the customer was the one that admitted fault, and is now telling me that because of what someone else purposely did, I was getting fired for it.

That customer is a jerk, that’s for sure.

Imagine getting an employee of an establishment fired simply because you didn’t pay for the establishment’s service. As for my missing money, I was told that I would be getting that in my final paycheck in two weeks.

I can see why she is frustrated, but I can also totally see why she was fired. This job just wasn’t a good fit.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate story.

She doesn’t have any common sense.

Yeah, just take the money back, no big deal.

Apparently this pizza place is bad to work for.

This person says that everyone was bad in this story.

She should have known better.

Everyone in this story acted poorly, but she deserved to be fired.