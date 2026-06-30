A Grocery Store Customer Watched A Cashier Ignore Shoppers While Arguing On Her Phone—And Now She’s Thinking About Reporting It

Everyone has bad days, but there’s still a time and place for personal phone calls… and ringing up customers probably isn’t it.

That’s what one grocery store customer found after stopping by a late-night store to grab something to eat following a stressful day.

The store only had one checkout lane open, which wasn’t a big deal because there was just one customer ahead of her.

The problem was that the cashier spent the entire time arguing on her cell phone instead of paying attention to the people she was supposed to be helping.

And the worst part is that it was still going on when this customer walked out of the store nearly ten minutes later.

Read on to see how it all unfolded.

Cashier on her cell phone having loud, personal argument in front of customers I was grocery shopping the other night at a 24-hour big-box store. You probably know which one. So I was in line after grabbing some frozen food because I was dealing with a stressful situation and hadn’t eaten in 12+ hours. So I was hangry but just patiently waiting my turn. The store only had one lane open, but there was only one other person in front of me, and she was finishing up her transaction.

It should’ve been pretty quick, but it wasn’t.

It probably would’ve gone by faster if the employee ringing her up wasn’t having a loud, personal phone argument while she was supposed to be working. She took forever to finish the lady’s transaction because she and another employee (who I assume are either relatives or roommates, idk) were having a loud argument about what they were going to eat when they got home, and whoever they were talking to on the phone kept calling back. The lady in front of me got her things after the cashier, who was half-****** everything, finished ringing her up and didn’t even acknowledge her (“Have a good night,” “Thank you,” etc.) because she was still screaming on the phone.

At this point, she was just waiting to be acknowledged.

I waited almost a full 2 minutes for her to even acknowledge me after the first lady left. As I’m staring at her, she’s still arguing with the person behind her, who has now put the person on the phone ON SPEAKERPHONE so the entire store could hear them arguing. I didn’t say anything. I just stared her straight in the face, waiting for her to ring me up instead of focusing on her phone conversation.

By this point, nearly 10 minutes had passed.

She finally rang me up, not saying anything to me, of course, and giving me a stink face for daring to expect her to do her job instead of talking loudly on the phone. She had been having this conversation for at least 6–7 minutes now, still yelling and screaming. She finally finished my transaction, looking away from the screen to talk to the employee behind her every so often, and at the end of my transaction, of course, she didn’t say, “Thank you,” “Have a good night,” etc. to me either. I walked out, and I could still hear her yelling on the phone. It was totally unnecessary and super annoying and rude.

Wow! Now, that’s some poor customer service.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader would complain.

For this retail worker, no phones are allowed on the floor.

According to this person, they would’ve said something.

This is a valid point.

This whole situation sounds a bit crazy.

If nobody in management noticed what was going on, that’s a problem. If they did notice and let it continue, that’s an even bigger one.

She would be completely justified in reporting this, because it may be the only way the store knows something like this happened.

Either way, let’s hope this behavior gets addressed before another customer has the same experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.