A Group of Condo Residents Refused to Stop Partying at 3 AM—Until Fed-Up Neighbors Coordinated a Massive Midnight Police Strike

The older I get, the less tolerance I have for, well, just about everything.

And at the very top of that list is people who are loud, rude, and disrespectful to their neighbors!

It’s such a nightmare dealing with awful neighbors who think they own the world and don’t have to play by anyone else’s rules.

Yuck!

In this story, a person talked about someone who had absolutely no regard for others and partied all night when other folks were trying to sleep.

But someone finally had enough and got the cops involved.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

Entitled neighbor: Angry cops were called on her party animal son. “I live in a condo complex with shared amenities, including a pool and a beach.

Kids are gonna be kids…

Every summer we end up with rowdy teenagers who need to be reminded of quiet hours (11 pm to 6 am), but who usually apologize and adjust the noise but continue to enjoy themselves and have a good time. This weekend was the worst I’ve had living here for many years. A group of late 20-somethings were partying way past quiet hours in the shared pool. A neighbor went down and reminded them that the pool closes at 10 pm and quiet hours start at 11 pm. So they relocate to the beach where they continue to play loud music and scream at each other (sometimes yelling “help” or other distressing phrases).

Some folks are the very definition of the word RUDE.

This carried on until 3 am, when a neighbor (either in our complex or down the street, because sound carries) called the cops. Cops showed up and broke up the party. We found out the next day that the ringleader was someone visiting a family member in the condo complex, and that the owner would be told what happened. We all expected an apology. Instead they doubled down and starting yelling at us for calling the cops and scaring their child. That we overreacted and ruined her kid’s fun weekend.

What the hell?!?!

That he’s “ONLY” 29 and having a fun summer. That it was innocent partying and he didn’t know the rules (despite being told them). That we were lying that it went to 3 am and it stopped at 11 pm. This went on and on and on. The sense of entitlement that all of us in the community should let this kid throw a rager on our shared property because he’s ONLY 29 and having a FUN summer. How dare we call the cops! Apparently calling the cops on a disruptive party hosted by a grown man is now “scaring the children”.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

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Ugh, this story brought back some bad memories of when I used to live in apartments and had to deal with rude neighbors who would throw late-night parties…during the week…without letting anyone else in the building know about them.

Good times!

The big takeaway from this story: if you have neighbors who refuse to be courteous, you might as well get the cops involved after you’ve exhausted every other option.

Some people just don’t think they need to follow any rules…