A Guest’s Missing Sleep Mask Led to a Hotel Manager Getting Involved — Now Housekeeping Jobs May Be on the Line

Few things are more frustrating than getting stuck in the middle of someone else’s mistake.

This hotel employee found that out when a guest called looking for a sleep mask that had been left behind after a recent stay.

The strange part was that the employee knew the item had been found because she had seen housekeeping with it earlier that day.

So when the guest called looking for it, finding the mask should have been easy.

Well, it wasn’t. It turns out that one of the housekeepers took the mask home and left the employee scrambling for answers.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for calling management when a housekeeper “accidentally” took home a guests belonging. Earlier today, a little while after clocking in, I saw our executive and assistant executive housekeepers messing with an eyemask that they had found in a guest room that had checked out this morning. I didn’t think anything of it, and I assumed that they put it in the lost and found. And God, I wish they had. The guest that forgot it called a while ago asking about it. I knew what I was looking for, so I went to the lost and found to get it, and it wasn’t there.

After hanging up, she called her manager.

So I called one of them, and first, they said that they had it, and then they said it was in the other executive’s car. I told them a guest had called looking for it, and they said that they would be bringing it in in the morning so we could call the guest back. After I finish the call the call with the guest, who I basically had to lie to because I can’t just tell them a housekeeper took it home with them, I call my FOM. My FOM had even told me last week to watch these housekeepers because stuff that had just been put in lost and found had been going missing. I tell her what had happened and now, especially if they don’t return the sleep mask, one or both of them may lose their jobs.

Now, she feels bad but couldn’t let it go.

I hate confrontation. I am very much nonconfrontational, like in that one John Mulany bit, you could pour soup in my lap, and I would apologize for it. But they put me in a situation where I had to lie to a guest. And I hate lying! Growing up with a narcissist who constantly accused me of lying when I wasn’t made sure of that. The thing is, I do unfortunately like these people, and they have never put me into this kind of situation before. I just can’t not tell management, though, and the FOM is going to tell the owner in the morning. And they’re going to know it was me that told management because I’m the only one here right now. AITA?

Wow! Those housekeepers really had some nerve.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit would’ve done.

This reader understands there are rules to follow.

When you put the shoe on the other foot…

Exactly! This person gets it.

It doesn’t make much sense, really.

This employee did the right thing, even though it probably wasn’t easy.

Nobody likes reporting people they work with, especially when they generally get along with them.

However, the housekeepers put the employee in an impossible position the moment they took that sleep mask home instead of putting it in the lost and found.

If management decides to take action, that’s on the housekeepers, not the person who reported it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.