June 22, 2026 at 3:55 pm

A Guest’s Missing Sleep Mask Led to a Hotel Manager Getting Involved — Now Housekeeping Jobs May Be on the Line

by Heather Hall

Housekeepers working together to clean a room

Pexels/Reddit

Few things are more frustrating than getting stuck in the middle of someone else’s mistake.

This hotel employee found that out when a guest called looking for a sleep mask that had been left behind after a recent stay.

The strange part was that the employee knew the item had been found because she had seen housekeeping with it earlier that day.

So when the guest called looking for it, finding the mask should have been easy.

Well, it wasn’t. It turns out that one of the housekeepers took the mask home and left the employee scrambling for answers.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for calling management when a housekeeper “accidentally” took home a guests belonging.

Earlier today, a little while after clocking in, I saw our executive and assistant executive housekeepers messing with an eyemask that they had found in a guest room that had checked out this morning.

I didn’t think anything of it, and I assumed that they put it in the lost and found. And God, I wish they had.

The guest that forgot it called a while ago asking about it. I knew what I was looking for, so I went to the lost and found to get it, and it wasn’t there.

After hanging up, she called her manager.

So I called one of them, and first, they said that they had it, and then they said it was in the other executive’s car. I told them a guest had called looking for it, and they said that they would be bringing it in in the morning so we could call the guest back.

After I finish the call the call with the guest, who I basically had to lie to because I can’t just tell them a housekeeper took it home with them, I call my FOM.

My FOM had even told me last week to watch these housekeepers because stuff that had just been put in lost and found had been going missing. I tell her what had happened and now, especially if they don’t return the sleep mask, one or both of them may lose their jobs.

Now, she feels bad but couldn’t let it go.

I hate confrontation. I am very much nonconfrontational, like in that one John Mulany bit, you could pour soup in my lap, and I would apologize for it.

But they put me in a situation where I had to lie to a guest. And I hate lying! Growing up with a narcissist who constantly accused me of lying when I wasn’t made sure of that.

The thing is, I do unfortunately like these people, and they have never put me into this kind of situation before. I just can’t not tell management, though, and the FOM is going to tell the owner in the morning. And they’re going to know it was me that told management because I’m the only one here right now.

AITA?

Wow! Those housekeepers really had some nerve.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit would’ve done.

This reader understands there are rules to follow.

Stolen Mask A Guests Missing Sleep Mask Led to a Hotel Manager Getting Involved — Now Housekeeping Jobs May Be on the Line

When you put the shoe on the other foot…

Stolen Mask 1 A Guests Missing Sleep Mask Led to a Hotel Manager Getting Involved — Now Housekeeping Jobs May Be on the Line

Exactly! This person gets it.

Stolen Mask 2 A Guests Missing Sleep Mask Led to a Hotel Manager Getting Involved — Now Housekeeping Jobs May Be on the Line

It doesn’t make much sense, really.

Stolen Mask 3 A Guests Missing Sleep Mask Led to a Hotel Manager Getting Involved — Now Housekeeping Jobs May Be on the Line

This employee did the right thing, even though it probably wasn’t easy.

Nobody likes reporting people they work with, especially when they generally get along with them.

However, the housekeepers put the employee in an impossible position the moment they took that sleep mask home instead of putting it in the lost and found.

If management decides to take action, that’s on the housekeepers, not the person who reported it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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