A Hoarder Neighbor’s Apartment Stinks and Draws Bugs Into the Building, But the Landlord Refuses to Do Anything

Imagine living in an apartment that’s pretty decent except for one of your neighbors. The neighbor’s place is disgusting, and you know that because pest control has pointed to this neighbor as the source of the building’s bug problem, and whenever the neighbor opens his door, the smell is so bad you can hardly breathe.

I don’t know how the neighbor would be able to live like that, but in this story, one person has a neighbor just like that. He’s not sure what to do about it, but he really wants to do something to make the neighbor clean up his place.

He has an idea but isn’t sure if it’s a good idea. Keep reading for the whole story.

Downstairs neighbor continuously brings in pests/filth of all sorts for years. Landlord doesn’t seem to give a crap, and I’m fed up. He’s brought in roaches/bed bugs repeatedly. We know it’s him because pest control repeatedly identified him as the source, and he’s also been known to dumpster dive. His apartment also stinks to high hell to where if he leaves his door open to fume out his upteenth burnt meal of the week, I and other neighbors will vomit in the hall from how BAD the smell is (think rotten milk and musty gym socks)

Why doesn’t the landlord do anything about this?

I’ve brought this up to property management several times throughout the past several years, and the best I got was a complaint form that never got followed up with. I’ve been told that the only way any real action can be taken is if the landlord files a complaint with code enforcement. So I can’t file on my own behalf. I’m not sure what to do.

OP has an idea that might at least temporarily help.

I know my city has a subdivision for hoarding cases where they both help with cleaning + treatment referrals, and I’m thinking of filing through there, because I’m both frustrated with the filth and also it seems like he genuinely just needs help. I know a one-time mandated cleaning from property management definitely won’t fix the issues here, and I ultimately don’t want to see anyone end up on the street. Important to note that I am on a Project Based Voucher, so no I cannot “just move.” Any advice? For context: Boston, MA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

That neighbor sounds awful! Let’s see if Reddit has some advice.

The fire department might be able to help.

But this person thinks OP could contact code enforcement.

This person agrees that it doesn’t have to be the landlord who files the complaint.

Another person doesn’t have advice but shares how it works for their brother.

It really does sound like a health hazard. I hope OP reports the neighbor. If the people who commented are correct, it sounds like it doesn’t have to be the landlord who files the complaint.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.