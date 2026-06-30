A Homeowner Is Upset After Neighbors Treat Her Driveway And Yard Like A Playground, And She’s Considering Confronting Them

Imagine owning a home, and you look outside and see your neighbors playing in your driveway or front yard. Would you think nothing of it, go outside and join them, or yell at them to get off your property?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation. The neighbors used to play basketball in her driveway. Now, the grandparents are playing in the snow with their grandchild. This is private property, and there’s a park nearby, so it’s kind of confusing to me why the neighbors would think this is okay.

The homeowner isn’t sure how to handle the situation. Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbors go on our driveway to play with snow despite having a park a min away So they’re a married couple who are in their 60s. The grandfather was dropping off the granddaughter at home with his wife. They have been known to trepass and just use our driveway as a play ground. When we first moved here 10 years ago, their adult children were playing basketball on our driveway 3-4 times using our net even.

This would be annoying!

I told them to ask for permission because it is weird. Yet they kept doing it and then i had to tell them to stop because they wouldn’t listen. So eventually, most of the adult children of theirs moved out. Thank God.

Now, there’s another problem.

Today, I caught the grandparents playing with their grand daughter on our driveway. I thought it was weird but she’s a kid. They also do it to other neighbors as well. So the grandparents were stepping on our snow Bank and playing with it. And they were encouraging the grand daughter to do the same.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

Should I confront them? Because wouldn’t I get sued if they fall on my property and get hurt? I think they have done this a few times because one time, I saw a bunch of snow that was smashed onto our driveway. And the other neighbors don’t bother us like that. We have a park so it’s just confusing to me that they keep trepassing and acting weird.

There have been other issues.

In the past, we had parking issues with them because one of their guests would constantly block our driveway. So I think that they know that we don’t appreciate it. But I think i should say something for it to be solid, tell them to ask for permission at least. What do you guys think?

It’s so weird to me that they play in other people’s yards and driveways. That’s private property. Go to the park!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person agrees with OP.

Another person votes for confronting them and gives a suggestion of what to say.

Here’s another suggestion of what to say.

I think it’s pretty weird too.

This might be a situation where good fences make good neighbors, but it’s too bad to have to pay for a fence just to keep your neighbors off your yard. The homeowner could give the neighbor a taste of their own medicine by intentionally hanging out in the neighbor’s yard to show them how it feels, but it’s probably best not to stoop to their level. Confronting the neighbors is the best first step. If they still won’t stay off, then a fence might be necessary.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.