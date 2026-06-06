A Homeowner Refused to Connect to Public Water—and Rejected a Neighbor’s Demands to Control His Private Well

Neighbors should respect property boundaries and shared resources.

The following story involves a man who bought a house, only to find his neighbor demanding control over the well on his property.

The neighbor had previously used the well for free and now wanted him to avoid using it entirely.

He thinks what they want is messed up. Do you agree?

Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbor told me to pay for connecting to public water so he can continue to use water from my well My neighbor had an agreement with the previous owners. He dug his own well on their property. He used water from it. Later, he connected to the public water supply. But he continues to use the water from the well.

This man’s neighbor was afraid the water from the well might run out.

Now that I have bought the house, he is afraid. He thinks there will not be enough water for him from the well. He believes this will happen because I will use the water from my well. My well is next to his well on my property.

It will be expensive to connect the well to the public water supply.

My house is 150 meters uphill from the public water supply. It will be expensive to connect to it. He now insists that I have to connect to the public water supply. He wants me to do this so he can continue to have enough free water from the well.

He thinks the neighbor’s request is insane.

The well is on my property. He does not want to pay for public water. He already has access to the public water supply. How messed up is that. I want to have a good relationship with neighbors. I think they are taking advantage of me because of that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

You need to come to an agreement, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Free water tastes great, especially when someone else is paying for everything else.