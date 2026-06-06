A Man Complained to the Boss About How His Female Co-Worker Spends Her Own Money, So HR had to Step In

It’s a fact….

Throughout your life, you’re going to encounter people who don’t know how to mind their own business and they simply like to complain and moan about everything under the sun.

Yes, dealing with folks like this can take a toll, but it’s important to remember that when you play into their hands, you’re only giving them power.

When you ignore them, they eventually slink off somewhere and start bothering someone else.

But yes, people like this are annoying as hell!

In this story, a woman talked about a co-worker who couldn’t seem to mind his own business…and he had some interesting complaints about her personal business.

Check out what happened.

Coworker complained about how we spent our money to our bosses. “A few years ago we had a coworker who genuinely got mad enough to complain to our bosses about how we spent our money. Every year during the summer, my city does a festival and it has food trucks and vendors.

You have to take advantage of certain opportunities!

It’s right next to our work building, and even my bosses don’t expect us to get much work done during that week because you can’t have a festival next to a building where a bunch of people work and expect them to be productive that day. It’s become an annual tradition of sneaking out and going to the festival together. I honestly look forward to it every year. Most of us did the right thing and clocked out so we wouldn’t get in trouble. I tried to only be gone for an hour then get back to work but I wasn’t feeling it after eating a bunch of vendor food. I did try to help him and another person who was with us.

This guy sounds like a real winner!

He then spent the rest of the day complaining that it wasn’t fair that the woman could sneak out and have fun and “the woman only got away with it because of their breasts and it must be nice to get favors because they have them.” I don’t know if he forgot that I was a girl or that I was friendly with the girl he was complaining about because it’s not like my breasts are small so I spent the entire time looking down at mine being like “Buddy, what do you think these are?” I’m pretty sure I ended up clocking out early that day because I was tired of him complaining so much.

Some people just don’t know when to let it go…

However, he then complained to our bosses about me going to concerts and my other coworker going on vacations because she wrote on the board “Work towards vacations.” We got told that we couldn’t brag about any extra expenses. Because any time someone had something nice, he would complain about it. New headphones, complain, new phone, complain, new video game, complain. I only remembered that this even happened because I was making fun of him for how ridiculous he was being about it today because god forbid we spend our money that we work hard for.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Not to be too harsh, but perhaps this guy needs to GET A FREAKIN’ LIFE.

What kind of complaint is this?

It’s crazy to think that someone would care how a person they work with spends their money.

That’s called ‘nunya business, if you know what I’m saying.

Good grief!

No doubt about it, this guy sounds like a total loser.