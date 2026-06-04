Man Starts New Job, Discovers It’s Different Than Expected and Gets Fired on First Day

Getting a new job and then being assigned duties that are wildly different from the ones you thought you were going to be doing really SUCKS.

And, at the end of the day, it’s on the employer to be held responsible for that.

But, everyone is going to handle a situation like that differently…and you’re about to meet a guy who had an ace up his sleeve that no one saw coming…and I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

He shared his story below, and we think you’re going to be surprised at how this particular situation turned out.

Get all the details below!

I dropped $250,000 dollars on the floor and was fired 3 hours into my first day. “I was recently hired at a casino as, what I was told would be Tech Support. If it was anything like jobs I’d had in the past, I would be working with a system and waiting for dispatch to tell me what machines need fixing. Little interface and I can use my computer science background to a reasonable degree.

Jeez, talk about a curveball! This is pretty weird…

Alas, I was a glorified cashier, paying out jackpots. This was never something I was going to be good at, I repeatedly told the hiring managers that I had no experience handling money and that doing so would likely lead to accidents. They said not to worry and as I started today, the first thing I was asked to do was to pay out a jackpot of a couple hundred dollars. This quickly upset me, And I asked the manager if I was in the proper department for what I’d been hired for.

This place sounds weird…

I was told yes and tried to make the best of it. I awkwardly worked with the other cashier’s and went around delivering payouts. A wide area progressive had worked its way above $250,000 and I was told to run the paperwork, cash it out and deliver it on my own. I have worked here for a total of 2 and half hours by this point and done maybe 3 deliveries of a couple hundred dollars. I stared at my handler and they said to go for it.

This sounds like the beginning of a movie…

I set it up and the patron who had won the jackpot came back to the security section where I was pulling the money out in stacks. I asked him to wait by the rewards area and he proceeded to grab one of the stacks of cash. Security removed it from his possession and asked him the same thing I did. The money finished and as I walked it through the gate, I dumped the entire bag onto the floor. My handler told me to leave and that I was fired. It’s been 3 years since my previous job. I’ve been a stay at home dad living by the grace of people in my life, housing covered by my parents with food and other necessities coming from donations and food pantries. I make a couple hundred dollars doing nerd stuff for my friends but I need more to get ahead of a few things in life and provide more for my son.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

And another individual spoke up.

Talk about going out with a bang, huh?

Or maybe a thump…

Either way, I’d say that this probably wasn’t the absolute best way to handle this situation.

Yeah, I can understand why he was upset about what went down, but he should’ve just quit or had a serious talk with his manager instead of causing a scene.

My two cents for ya!

That’s one way to lose your job in a hurry!