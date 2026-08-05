Man Takes Chess Piece From Bad Roommate After Difficult Living Situation Comes to an End

There’s a bit of petty revenge…and then there’s SERIOUS petty revenge.

And the story you’re about to read falls into the latter category…

Because it is simply diabolical!

A man explained why he decided to exact the pettiest of revenges on a roommate who got on his last nerve.

Take a look at his story and see what you think.

I stole the queen from my roommate’s chess set… “A few years back I had a really horrible roommate. He was painful to live with: messy, rude, passive aggressive, arrogant and just awful to deal with.

This sounds terrible…

I spent lockdown living in a flat with him and five others for over a month and we all got to know each other pretty well. A while into living together he somehow ended up getting a girlfriend. She also moved in and he made her sleep on the floor as there wasn’t enough space in his single bed. He and his girlfriend finally decided to move out a few months after lockdown. Yay! Like a week before he yelled at me and accused me of trying to get into the bathroom multiple times while he was showering.

No big deal, dude…

I only went to use the bathroom once while he was in there, found the door locked, realized it was occupied and turned to go and wait in my room but then he threw the door open and started hurling abuse in his towel. I was still angry about that incident at the time of my theft. In the communal garage he had a super expensive wooden chess set packed and ready to go for the move.

I’ll take that!

So I took a queen. I found it both symbolic and satisfying. For those who don’t play, it ruins the set, can’t play without a queen and not really the sort of thing you can buy individually with a set like the one he had. I rendered the set about as useful as a jalapeño flavored lubricant. My only regret now that I’m super into chess was not just taking the whole board and making him think it got lost in the move.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

And this Reddit user was impressed.

Rumor has it that he’s still looking for that queen piece…

Okay, that’s probably a lie, but this was still hilarious.

Bravo!

This is just about the pettiest revenge you can imagine…