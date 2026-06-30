A Man In An HOA Says He Used His Family’s Emergency Fund To Fix His House—But The Story Was Actually A Metaphor For Politics

Have you ever read a story and wondered if you were reading into it too much? I took a lot of literature classes in college, and we were taught to interpret what the author was really trying to say with their story. Sometimes, I wondered if the deeper meaning we saw in the books was all really intentional by the author or if it was something that readers thought was intentional but really wasn’t.

You don’t have to be a famous author to write a story that’s a metaphor for deeper issues in life. In fact, you’re about to read a story where someone uses the HOA as a metaphor for US politics. You won’t have to wonder if the author was intentionally trying to add a deeper meaning to the story. He makes it very clear what every single thing in the story represents.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for using family emergency funds for winning HOA We had an emergency fund that sat in a very comfortable position for a while, and we live in a nice house with an HOA. We are currently at the board of the HOA which gives us a good vintage point on house values, allows us to make sure our house is always positively impacted and also helps us guide the agenda of the HOA. Due to several issues we let the house appearance go down a little, landscaping and outside fixtures, the election of the board is coming up. So, I decided to use the emergency fund to fix the house so it looks great and the rivals cannot use it against us in the next election. One of the twins says AITA because that money is needed in case a car breaks or we have an accident. The other says we can use the already maxed out credit cards. Am I a jerk?

This story is not what it seems.

You are right! I am 3x the jerk, or 3xJ for short and you can be too!! I am from the HOA and I am here to help, let me explain. This is a metaphor.

He breaks it down.

The election is the election, the November one. The emergency fund is the strategic oil reserve or at least that was my thought when I posted this, before I heard about FEMA funds empty, hits closer eh? HOA is the top office. ‘Several Issues’ is two wars and possibly a third one, spending like a drunken sailor. ‘Appearance’ is the cost of gas at the pump, making sure you don’t feel any pressure or see my stupidity or incompetence before election. IATA!! 3xJ! But you can be too if you Keep me in power.

I’m kind of relieved this wasn’t really a story about an HOA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

I don’t think anyone who commented on this story on Reddit read the metaphor part.

Clearly, it is a messed up story.

This person comments on the HOA board.

Another person compares the story to AI.

Apparently, this made up story was so realistic that it hit a nerve.

HOAs are pretty hated. It’s crazy that this guy made up a story using an HOA as a metaphor for politics. HOA board members definitely seem like they think they have a lot of power, and they often abuse their power, so I can see how it would be easy to make a comparison.

I wonder if he even lives in an HOA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.