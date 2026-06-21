A Man’s Neighbor Smokes Right Outside His House And He’s Tired Of It, But He’s Not Sure Whether To Confront Him

Wouldn’t it be nice if we lived in a world where everyone got along famously and neighbors were polite to each other?

But, you and I both know that it ain’t happening anytime soon.

The guy who wrote this story knows all about it and he told readers about the trials and tribulations he’s having with his neighbor who sounds like a huge jerk.

Read on and get all the details below.

Neighbour smokes right in front of my window even when asked to stop. “Right next to my house is another house. The 2 are separated by an alley. Now, in the house next to mine lives a guy we’ll call Bob (I have no clue what his actual name is). And he likes to smoke.

This is pretty darn gross…

I have no idea what it is that he smokes, it’s not weed, but it smells absolutely disgusting. And for some reason, he also likes to smoke literally not even a meter away from my living room and kitchen windows. I’d understand if this was the only place outside of his house where he could smoke, but he literally has a back yard (which, by the way, is not located by a window, wink wink). This is especially bad for me as I get super nauseous from the smell of smoke and often times I can’t breathe very well then either. And on top of that, he smokes some of the most disgusting stuff have ever smelled. It seeps into my house!

Come on man, get a backbone!

Now, because I didn’t want to be rude, iIdidn’t ask Bob to stop. But, this smoke doesn’t just affect me, it also seeps into my other neighbours’ rooms. So, one of them went up to him and asked him if he would mind smoking somewhere where it wouldn’t seep into our houses (like his yard, for example).

It’s obvious that this guy is a jerk.

Although my neighbour was very polite towards Bob (i was told), he then told her to mind her own business and “let people live their lives”. I am aware that this is prolly not illegal, but it’s hella annoying. He is also not smoking on either of our properties, he is in the alley, right in front of my window. What do I do? I don’t want to be rude, but it’s very annoying since he does this nearly every day.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

How rude!

But one thing is for sure…

This needs to end ASAP!

It sounds like he needs to man up and tell this guy to knock it off!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.