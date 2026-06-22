A New York City Tenant Discovered Their Neighbor Has Access to Every Unit in the Building — Now They Want Answers

Some people have all the luck…

And they get to do whatever they want!

Is it fair?

Of course not!

But then again, life isn’t fair, is it?

In today’s story, a person who lives in New York City is tired of a woman who lives in their building who gets all the breaks…and they want to do something about it.

Take a look at what’s happening.

What can I do to take a bit of power away from my neighbor? “I live in NYC and I have a neighbor who has been harassing me for a few years.

Ugh, this sounds really ugly…

She’ll lie about me to other neighbors and also to my clients at work. It’s a hard situation because not only do we work in the same area doing the same job, but I then have to deal with her at home as well. This lady has been given access to many areas around the building, including the basement and back alley. These are places that are for employees only. My neighbor is not technically an employee but I believe, she has some agreement with management that she can have access to all of these places for her own private use and in exchange, she puts plants out and makes the entrance to the building look nice.

What the hell…?

They have given her a master key that opens up a lot of these places and I know for a fact that it also allows her access to some of the apartments in the building, including my own. I am not sure if the current management is aware of this or if this is something that was given to her with the previous management. My question is, is there anything I can do to have her privileges taken away, especially that master key? I just feel like it’s a complete violation of my own safety and the safety of others.

This whole situation is bizarre…

I will also admit that it makes me angry to see her have access to these other spaces that no one else receives access to. And it’s not even for her gardening work! It’s for her own personal BBQs and such. She has also put up her own personal cameras that hang out from our stairwell window that points to the front door so that she can monitor who is coming in and out of the building and when they come in and out. Is it even worth mentioning it to management to see if they are aware of this fact? I just am really unsure what to do and frankly, want to take this woman down a peg as she feels as if she’s untouchable.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I find it pretty crazy that this person’s neighbor is allowed to get away with all this.

Is there more to the story?

Perhaps…

This whole situation is weird…what’s really going on with this neighbor…?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.