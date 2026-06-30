A Part-Time Employee Has Worked At The Same Company For Two Years, But Still Isn’t Sure What She’s Supposed To Be Doing

Imagine getting hired for a new job. In the first few days, weeks and possibly even months (depending on the job), you wouldn’t really know everything you’re supposed to do or how to do it. Training and onboarding may take awhile, and for some jobs, there’s a real learning curve.

But imagine working at a job for two years. You’d think you’d be an expert at that point, right? You’d think you’d be the one answering questions the new hires have instead of being the one asking your coworkers what to do.

In this story, one employee has been working part-time for the same company for two years. She still feels like she doesn’t know what she’s supposed to be doing at work, and she claims that she was never properly trained on what her job is or how to do it.

Now, she’s wondering if she should just keep doing what she’s doing or confront her supervisor and ask for training.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not approaching my supervisor because he feels awkward around me? Here’s the situation….. This coming summer I’ll be working at this company part-time for 2 years. Initially, there are 3 of us in our department. One ended up leaving a year later, and the other was let go. Since I work part-time with varying schedules, I never really needed to talk to the supervisor for tasks. I come in and ask my co-workers what’s going on and what tasks must be completed.

But OP can’t do that anymore, and the supervisor isn’t much help.

Well since they are both gone, I wasn’t properly trained and pretty much figured out how to do the job as I go day-by-day, considering I only work a handful of hours a week/day. I approached the supervisor once with a question and he said he’ll teach me how to solve the issue once he’s done with something. He never did. And this was like several months ago. Apparently, there’s more work that needs to be done as my job description but he NEVER comes up to me or bothers training me.

OP can’t be doing too badly if the supervisor hasn’t complained.

I figured he doesn’t hate me or my job performance because if he did, I would have been fired. When I run into him in the hallway, he’s polite and respectful. However, he’s not really vocal about what things must be done, nor has he hired anyone else to help me within my department. It’s not a difficult job, despite me picking up a few more responsibilities but considering I work less than 15 hours a week at most, I do believe someone should be there who can commit to more hours to be able to handle customer inquiries, etc. in a timely manner.

OP is wondering if she needs to talk to the supervisor.

I basically feel like I’m doing whatever I want at my job at my own pace without supervision. I’ve been alone in my department now for 9 months and he has not approached me at all. AITA for letting this go on for so long? Is it my job to come up/confront him about the situation? I don’t want to make him feel nervous/awkward, even though I am nice and make myself approachable.

How do you work at a company for two years but still not really know what your job is? If it’s been going on that long, I assume OP must actually be doing the job perfectly fine and is simply overthinking this. The supervisor would complain if there were a problem, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a vote for talking to the boss.

Another person has a question.

One person thinks it really depends on the consequences of not being trained.

But this person thinks the supervisor will speak up if there’s a problem.

I think she’s overthinking this situation. Unless there is some vital part of her job that she was never trained to do, she probably has nothing to worry about. Surely, the supervisor would say something if she wasn’t actually doing her job or wasn’t doing it well enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.