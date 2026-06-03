A Homeowner Tried to Retrieve a Misdelivered Package—Then a Paranoid Neighbor Locked the Doors and Called the Police

People are pretty paranoid out there these days, huh?

And I guess that kind of makes sense, because the world is a crazy place right now!

The story you’re about to read, my friends, will do absolutely nothing whatsoever to change your opinion on that point!

The person who wrote it explained why their neighbor called the cops on them…and you’re not gonna believe the reason why.

Check out what they had to say about this strange incident.

My neighbor called the cops on me?! “My neighbor in the same apartment building had a package delivered to them that was mine, but they didn’t answer my text message when I asked if they were home. I really needed it the next day, so I decided that half past ten was not late enough to not ring the bell and see if they’re home.

Jeez, some people are so dramatic…

They didn’t open the door, but the next day I read a response text that said that they were frightened and called the police. Apparently, they sat in their house for an hour in fear that someone was trying to break into their home! Making each other scared for some breaking and entering situation that never happened. Then decided to call and warn the police, because they thought that was apparently needed to calm them down. Why? I have no clue, I only rang the doorbell once…

Everyone, just take a deep breath…

I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong, it was just a misunderstanding. But they are very angry now and can’t stop talking about it. I think they’re acting ridiculous, I only rang their bell a single time and then left a bit later. How do I deal with people that are so incredibly paranoid? This makes no sense to me at all. I already apologized, but they won’t let it go.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Now check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

Well, that was a doozy…

And I guess you never really know what kind of people are living around you, huh?

Well, that thought isn’t too comforting…

This is what we like to refer to as a bit of an overreaction.