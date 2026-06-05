A Person’s Neighbors in Their Apartment Complex Are Loud and Rude, but Security and Police Refuse to Intervene

What’s worse than dealing with rude neighbors…?

That’s a great question!

Because if you’ve been in that situation before, you know it gets really old in a hurry.

You have to constantly have your guard up because you never know when the ruckus is gonna start, and that’s no way to live!

And things are even worse when the folks who are supposed to keep an eye on things, like security guards and the police, don’t do anything about it.

That’s what this person is dealing with and they took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

Read on and get all the details below.

Neighbors ruining every weekend. “Literally every weekend for the last few weeks, they will be incredibly inconsiderate either starting at 9 or sometimes even earlier, at 5-6.

Nobody likes to have neighbors like this…

It takes away from my peace and I have called security/the cops on them multiple times. It has at times gone until 2-3 in the morning. Last week and the week before were especially bad. My maintenance man lives right above me and yet he somehow doesn’t seem to care or do anything about this. I seem to be the only one complaining… even though I’m definitely not the only person that hears this. Last Sunday, they were BLASTING their music right outside the apartment building by the pool area, so much so that there was reverb all the way into my room. This lasted for hours.

This sounds pretty brutal, to be honest.

I honestly don’t care about just quiet hours… we live in an APARTMENT COMPLEX, we are forced to share close quarters. That same night, people were just hanging out outside my apartment door, all friends with my neighbor, yelling and throwing things. They have gatherings essentially right outside my door (since they are right next to me, a few feet away) and they are all loud, belligerent jerks. I’ve been woken up in the middle of the night with the girl’s screaming in the parking lot or screaming right outside my door/window. Her and her friends are loud and obnoxious, constantly yelling and screaming when they’re wasted and even when not intoxicated.

And it just keeps getting worse…

On top of all of this, the girl BLASTS her music in the shower, not just for like 20 minutes but over an hour. They’re always slamming doors, banging things, just absolutely obnoxious people. If they’re not being obnoxious in these ways, they fight the other times. A few months ago, I’d anticipate being woken up by them in the mornings because I could hear their fighting through the walls.

And it’s really terrible when there’s no escape!

OF COURSE, they have the audacity to literally always be outside. I come back from work, they’re sitting right there. I leave the house, they’re sitting right there. I deliver food, they’re right there. I’ve even heard the woman talk about my delivery habits with a delivery driver. They are nosy on top of all of the other stuff. They have zero shame. It makes me furious because not only are they inconsiderate, but they don’t seem to even care. I’ve complained three times to my leasing office, nothing has happened that I know of. Cops don’t care, security doesn’t do anything. I actually dread weekends because of them now. What am I supposed to do?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has been there.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Is this a pain in the neck, or what?

Ugh!

No one should have to deal with this.

And, on top of that, what the heck are the security guards being paid for?!?!

It’s a frustrating situation all the way around, no doubt about it.

Having neighbors like this is enough to drive a person crazy!