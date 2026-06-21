A Pregnant Woman Asks Her Pushy Friend To Stop Buying Her Event Tickets She Doesn’t Want, And He Ends The Friendship Over It

Is there anything worse than a friend who won’t take no for an answer?

Well, yes…but it’s still pretty darn annoying!

And if you’ve been there, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she got annoyed with her friend who seems to be the very definition of the word PUSHY.

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for telling my friend to stop buying me tickets to things and causing them to leave the friend group? “My (37 F) friend (33 M), P, started to be very pushy about me attending certain events for some reason. It started after he saw pictures of a mutual friend and I at a rock festival. This wasn’t fully planned aside from learning we were both attending and agreeing to meet up. P and I meet up later on, he told me he saw the pictures then suggested I attend a rave with him.

That sounds awful!

I told him no, I don’t do raves and honestly feel too old to be attending one. I explained I don’t enjoy the music and the experience simply isn’t for me. He argued that it would be fun and I just have to try it once, which I explained that I’ve been around the scene and know what a rave is. I wouldn’t enjoy it. He tried to convince me but I didn’t budge.

Dude, come on…

I thought that was that, but he ended up buying tickets for my husband and me anyway. He implied that because he already bought the tickets, we had to go. My husband stepped in and explained that again, we don’t do raves and we were actively trying to start a family. I would be in my first trimester during the rave and would most likely not feel well. We ended up succeeding and from week 6 of my pregnancy until now I’ve been extremely sick and exhausted. We didn’t attend the rave, but I wouldn’t have wanted to anyway.

Wow…

P then tried to suggest a marathon run/rave concert in October. I’m due in December. I had to remind him that I’m pregnant and can’t/won’t do a concert 7 months pregnant let alone a marathon. Immediately after that, while I initially thought our group had planned an easy meetup at a cafe, P texted saying that we were going to a movie on that day in the evening. I wasn’t happy with this because I get evening sickness and need to wake up early the next day. I had told them about my nausea at night before so I thought that was known. I texted back saying I don’t want to be out too late due to work. P ended up creating a new group chat, adding other people, choosing a time, and buying the tickets without much input. This upset me because the timeframe was the exact timeframe I get bad nausea and it again turned into a scenario where he bought tickets without my consent.

This guy seriously needs to take a hint.

I messaged him privately saying I needed him to stop buying me tickets. That I felt he wasn’t respecting my decisions. That again, I was pregnant, and going through a lot due to it but it seemed like he ignored or just willingly forgot every time. He tried to say that he bought the tickets since I had said money is tight for me right now, but he knew I had free movie tickets because I showed it to him last week. Now he’s removed himself from all group chats and sent a long text to our mutual friend saying he was being disrespectful and basically saying goodbye. She was worried he would hurt himself. This is where I feel like I may be a jerk because by his text, it’s seems he left due to what I said. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

Dude, take a hint…

And get a clue!

This kind of stuff drives me crazy…

It’s probably a good idea that she doesn’t hang out with this guy anymore…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.