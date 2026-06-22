A Principal Threatened to Fire Him Within a Week and Treated Him Like a Child — So He Quit First and Left Her Understaffed

Certain school principals seem to think that they need to micromanage every aspect of the school where they work.

What would you do if you were a janitor at a school, and even though you had always gotten praised for your work, the principal started criticizing it and making you redo things that you had already completed?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so when the principal threatened to fire him, he quit right away and found a new job. He is unwilling to work for a person like that, and now the school will be left shorthanded.

I don’t blame the guy for quitting. Nobody should have to put up with a rude boss like that. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

A school principle treated me (37m ) like a child. I put in my resignation today at a school I work at so I can work in a different school.

He is a valued member of the team.

I work as custodial staff at this establishment and I am constantly praised by both teachers, students, and other staff. Which is nice and I at least know I am doing well because of this feedback.

No doubt that he is a good employee.

During my evaluation, I was 100% doing within guidelines and was told to keep up the good work. Now fast forward to today.

He is going above and beyond.

I was helping a new employee to get herself situated for her first day. I even offered to put in extra hours to help her with the permission of my boss. Everything was going smoothly and she is an older individual, so she doesn’t move as quickly. Which is fine.

What is this guy’s problem?

He starts his warpath by seeing me help her, which I had permission already to do by a different principle. That was the point to me picking up extra hours. He states she knows what she’s doing and she doesn’t need help. When I explained its her first day and she’s never cleaned this school before, he blows me off and says I could be doing things more productive with my time.

I wonder if these two have a history of conflict.

He then asks me what I have completed and I tell him in an itemized fashion what I have done. He dismisses me from his office and you would think that was the end of it. No.

Oh great, now what is he going to say?

Instead he is spotted in the hallway a few moments later staring at the glass doors. I unfortunately have to go this direction because it is where my mop closet is.

I would hate to work for a person like this.

He asks me if I did the glass. I say that I did. He then goes on about how bad it looks and if I used a squeegee. I say that I did. He states to throw it away and that the glass needs redone. The squeegee is new, and it doesn’t leave streaks!

Is this really the best use of the principal’s time?

I say I will fix it. Then he goes and states he is going to check my other work. I already see where this is going because he was so picky about my glass.

Does the janitor even report directly to the principal?

So, he comes back and with his finger beckons me like I am a child and says “So you said you cleaned these rooms, right?” I say yes. He goes up to the corners of each room, which are not bad at all and see little particles and smears them around.

I can’t believe how calm this guy remains.

“Doesn’t look clean.” And I sweep and mop clean these corners. I mean they’re not going to be so clean a person can eat off them! But this was the direction he was going. I then said “I will do better.”

I bet it was a struggle to keep calm.

He shakes his head after some long awkward silence. Me, I am keeping my mouth shut because I am getting beyond angry but I have to remain calm with a smile on my face.

Now he is threatening to fire this guy.

The overall looks he gave were smug and the tone he used was condescending. He said if I don’t do better in a week, I’m gone.

He has a real reason to fear for his job.

This part of the school gets extremely filthy and I have been told by others I do a fine job. But this guy is one of the much higher principles, so he can overstep the others who praise me.

I honestly don’t blame this guy. Who would want to work for someone like this?

I put in my letter to terminate my contract with the school on next Friday. I didn’t give them two weeks, but I gave a week.. the time he set.. and I will not be there, but on my terms, not his.

Sadly, the principal doesn’t even realize that he is the problem.

Now he will have dirtier rooms to deal with than what I was supposedly not doing. And he wonders why they can’t keep staff in that area long. Hmmm. Could be YOU perhaps?

Principals or other leaders like this cause so many problems, but they always blame others. It is really sad to see.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Check out what the top commenters on this story had to say about the situation.

This principal should focus on their own job.

Here is someone whose uncle was a custodian, but he was respected by his school. All in all, this is how things should be.

Custodians should be seen as valuable members of the team.

Here is a commenter who says custodians deserve respect. Overall, I agree.

This commenter is absolutely correct, though.

Janitors work hard and deserve the utmost respect. Also, a principal really shouldn’t be focused on their work, since that is someone else’s job. It seems to me that the principal is holding a grudge, though.

Although the janitor was put in a difficult situation, he didn’t lash out or get angry. He did, however, quit and move on to a better job. All in all, I think he handled the situation professionally.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.