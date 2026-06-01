A Professor Had a Big Surprise for His Students During a Recorded Lecture

Did you ever have a teacher who stressed the importance of listening to ALL the directions for a test or an assignment, and then they surprised you somewhere in those instructions?

A college student named Jesse did and he showed folks on TikTok what his professor said that caught him off guard.

The video showed Jesse’s professor talking to students at about the 9-minute mark into an 11 minute video.

The professor said, “You will only know this if you watch the video, so congratulations to those of you who have made it this far.”

He added, “When you turn in your assignment, write the word “baseball,” and I will give full credit without having to do the assignment.”

The professor continued, “That’s my gift to you in this midterm as you head into Spring Break, so you can stop thinking about psychology. Watch this video, read those two articles, and write the word “baseball.” How about that?”

The text overlay reads, “And they say college is gonna be so hard?”

In the caption, Jesse wrote, “And I turned it in late…”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is a good example of why it’s important to pay attention to EVERYTHING your professor says!