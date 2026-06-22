A Special Ed Worker Completed Every Form to Secure a Student’s One-on-One Support — Her Supervisor Claims He Never Received It

Imagine having a job where you can only get so far in your work before you need a supervisor to take the next step. What would you do if you did everything right, but the supervisor not only refused to take the next step but actually acted like you never did anything at all?

In this story, one special education worker knows that a student needs 1 on 1 support at school. In order to get that support, there were a lot of hoops to jump through, but she did it all. The problem was the supervisor.

Keep reading to find out what happens and how it works out for the annoying supervisor. It goes from annoying to pretty satisfying!

The time a supervisor tried to throw me under the bus, but I had receipts. This happened in 2015, during my first year of teaching in special education (USA). I don’t know if anyone else here works in sped, but if you do, you’re probably familiar with the difficult process of obtaining a 1 on 1 para for a student.

This does sound concerning.

So, I had this kiddo – we’ll call him J. J had some unsafe behaviors as a kindergartener, such as eloping from the school and into the neighborhood. It was terrifying to say the least, and a big safety concern, so I spoke with my supervisor, showed him the data, and he agreed this student definitely needed 1 on 1 support. My supervisor – Mr. C – worked with me for a couple of weeks on the safety net process (getting a 1 on 1). It was a lot of loops and jumps and saying the right thing in very specific ways, but I got it completed! I sent it to Mr. C for the last final review…and was met with silence.

This is so frustrating!

I emailed him after a day, cause we’re all busy in this field, no worries…but more silence. I called his office and left a voicemail with his secretary, but more silence. I tried to get ahold of him for 2 weeks, with growing worry, because the deadline was approaching…but I never heard back from him. After the due date passed, he finally messaged me and said since I didn’t reach out to him with the final copy, the 1 on 1 wasn’t approved.

But OP had evidence.

I was mad. So, I gathered copies of all the emails, the phone calls, every attempt I made to reach out to him and sent it to his boss, Mr. B (head of sped services). I also included Mr. C’s last email. A couple of days later, Mr. C sent me a formal letter of apology through our district mailing system. Mr. B granted me an extension and filed the paperwork himself, and also granted me an emergency 1 on 1 while the paperwork processed.

He deserved it!

At the end of the year, Mr. C was fired from his position. I doubt it was just me, but I’m sure my receipts had something to do with his removal as a sped supervisor.

How awful! I’m glad it worked out the way it did though. He deserved to get fired.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good way of phrasing it!

Proof is key!

A former special ed kid weighs in.

This really is frustrating.

Keeping proof of everything was the real power play here. The supervisor might be ignoring all the attempts to contact him, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

I’m glad he got fired. He was a horrible supervisor, and that kindergartener deserved to get the help he needed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.