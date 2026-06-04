A Woman’s Packages Kept Vanishing—Until Her Security Camera Caught Her Next-Door Neighbor Stealing Red-Handed

Halloween is supposed to be a time of fun and celebration.

And it’s also supposed to be focused on kids.

Well, at least the trick or treating and the candy part.

But, as I’m sure you’re well aware, some adults have to ruin everything because they think the world revolves around them.

Yuck!

Combine that kind of attitude with a bad neighbor and you have a recipe for disaster, my friends.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about the no-good neighbor she’s forced to deal with…and this lady is really something else.

Read on and see what you think!

After years, I finally caught my neighbor stealing from me on camera. “I moved into my apartment 4 and a half years ago with my (at the time) infant child. My neighbor started acting strangely as soon as I moved in. If I didn’t answer her knock at the door because I was in the middle of something, like feeding my child, she’d pound on my back door until I answered. Against my better judgement, she asked if we wanted to go to a store nearby with her. I agreed, and after we were done at the store I put my child in the car seat behind her drivers seat, and as I walked to the other side to get in the passenger seat, she locked the doors so I couldn’t get in and did something to my child that made them wail uncontrollably.

What is wrong with this woman?!?!

Talk about panic! She finally unlocked my door that I began pounding on, and I was trying to sing to my baby to get them to calm down. This crazy woman started singing along with me. Excuse me, but my voice calms my child, not your voice, especially because you’re the one who made him cry in the first place! After this I just tried to keep my distance. We have a non smoking policy at our apartment complex, and this woman kept smoking cigarettes and weed in her bathroom.

Some people have no consideration for others…

Our bathroom vents are connected and I asked her to stop smoking in the bathroom because the smoke was coming in my apartment. She got super defensive and lied about it, and then began stealing from me every chance she got. I’m low income and couldn’t afford a security system, but earlier this year I was able to afford a Blink camera and as soon as I installed it, the thieving stopped. Until Halloween. On Halloween, I put together pretty significant treat bags for the neighbor kids, with PlayDoh, full size candy bars, multiple smaller candy bars, inflatable snakes, etc in them.

You can probably guess where this story is heading…

I put out a sign that said “Take One Bag” in English and Spanish and I caught this old hag looking directly at my sign and taking ALL OF THE TREAT BAGS, and to make matters worse she wasn’t wearing any pants so when I posted the video on Facebook for my friends to see, they pointed out that you can see her nasty old person rear end in the video. I don’t know why management here won’t do anything about her. The things I mentioned are really the tip of the iceberg, she’s also allowed homeless people to camp out in her parking spot, she has visitors living there that aren’t on the rental agreement, constant traffic when we are supposed to have a parking permit to park in the parking lot. She’s a super miserable human being and I know karma will get her eventually but I don’t understand why management doesn’t care about any of her lease breaking habits.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Check out how folks reacted to this story.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

I told you this woman’s neighbor was crazy!

Jeez, what’s a person to do in a situation like this?

Call the cops?

Ignore it?

Confront the lunatic?

Whatever the solution, I think we can all admit that this situation would be a HUGE headache to deal with.

We wish the writer of this story luck…because she’s really going through it.

If you think your neighbors are bad, this woman might have you beat…