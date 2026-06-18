“Absolutely Not”: A Wife Sparks a Huge Marriage Debate After Refusing to Let Her Husband Take Their Car for the Weekend

Relationships are a two-way road.

You have to compromise from time to time and, for most folks, it’s healthy to spend time apart and to have outside interests.

Every relationship is different and what one person doesn’t think is a big deal could be a monumental pain in the neck to someone else.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s less-than-thrilled that her husband wants to spend a whole day with his pals…

But that’s the only thing he’s demanding!

Read on and see what you think about what’s going on here.

AITA for telling my husband he can’t hang out with his friends for 10 straight hours? “I am a 28 female I have been married for 7 years to my husband 34 male. Every other week my husband goes and hangs out with his friends and it’s not like they’re drinking or going to the bars they’re literally hanging out at one of their houses playing D&D or Magic the gathering.

To each their own, right?

I have no interest in D&D or Magic so I’m happy that he has a group of friends that he can hang out with. He hangs out with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. every other Saturday. I don’t really say anything to him about it because he does deserve to have time to himself even though it can sometimes be an inconvenience but telling him to cancel a night due to life events for a fun activity I would like to do can cause him to complain and get upset that he never gets to hang out with his friends.

There’s a lot going on here…

We currently share a car after his became unrepairable. I also help take care of my younger special needs brother so during the weekends I like to take him out and do something fun for him since he doesn’t get to leave the house much during the weekdays. My husband asked me today if it was okay for him to hang out with his friends this Saturday. I didn’t really have anything planned so I told them that’s fine he told me, I’ll be gone from noon to 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

That’s a pretty long day, don’t you think?

That caught me off guard because usually he never takes a full day to hang out with his friends. I asked if he could possibly carpool with a friend so I could have the car but he said that he would need the car. I let him know that I didn’t think he needed 10 hours to hang out with his friends and that we could possibly compromise with it may be being just 5 hours he told me that his friends were going to a game store for pre-release and then playing D&D after so they would need the full 10 hours.

Dude, come on…

I let him know that he needs to be realistic and understand that it’s not fair to take our only form of transportation to go hang out with his friends for 10 hours while I’m here with my special needs brother it’s not fair to either of us. He ended up getting upset telling me that he didn’t go out the last two Saturdays so he deserves time to spend with his friends even though I had nothing to do with him not going the last two Saturdays it was due to the fact that one of his friends was out of state visiting family.

This guy sounds like a bit of a dud, if we’re being honest…

I’m irritated we’ve been married for 7 years and when he argues with me on this I feel like a mom telling her kid that he can’t hang out with his friends and it really shouldn’t be that way in a marriage. Am I being a jerk for wanting him to be realistic about how much time he spends with his friends?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Well, this guy doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of self-awareness, does he?

In fact, I think a lot of people would even say that he seems kind of CLUELESS.

So we commend this woman for telling him what she thought about this.

But it kind of seems like he’s not getting the point…

She needs to put her foot down and tell her husband what’s up!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.