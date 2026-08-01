He Throws One Birthday Party a Year — Somehow It Generates More Noise Complaints Than He Can Explain

Throwing one birthday party a year hardly seems like grounds for a pattern of complaints, yet that’s exactly the situation one homeowner found himself in after celebrating a milestone birthday on his 8-acre property.

He admits the party, complete with music and a well-behaved group of friends, may have gotten a little loud, but a formal follow-up call from a local council described something far more serious.

The homeowner learned that six separate neighbors conspired to lodge a series of vague complaints about the noise. The biggest catch was that the complaints were nearly totally fabricated.

Now facing the choice between an internal review or a court challenge, he’s left wondering how to defend himself against accusations of frequent parties he never actually threw.

Keep reading for the full story.

Excessive noise complaints against me I recently had a milestone birthday celebration, and can admit we had a great party with friends and music, all planned with a well respected bunch of people celebrating in a well behaved manner.

But some other homeowners in the area made their distaste for the noise quite clear.

I have since received a phone call from Cardinia Shire Council explaining the phone call is a warning and that I may expect an infringement notice based on 6 other very vague complaints.

This homeowner finds this ridiculous considering how infrequently he hosts guests.

I live on 8 acres and generally have a birthday party once a year. I can admit to that occasion which may have been a little disruptive from the music. I have been told by council this is occurring most but not all Saturdays, which is ridiculous, as I run a company and tend to that most Saturdays, and in between we like to get away camping.

Now the homeowner is starting to feel totally suffocated.

I feel stripped of my freedom without even being home or actually having these frequent parties I’m being accused of. What can I do. I would actually like to enjoy my property as well and do appreciate music as an escape mentally. How, if I do want to listen to music, can I do so respectfully within my rights?

He contemplates other avenues as well.

Can an infringement be sent based on “he said”? The council explained I can have an internal review or take the matter to court. I simply do not have the capacity to or want to invest my money and energy into fighting for innocence after enjoying a birthday party and being accused of having one every weekend. Help.

What a bunch of party poopers.

What did Reddit have to say?

It helps to have a good attitude, but this homeowner shouldn’t just lay back and accept this.

It’s time for this homeowner to start doing his own independent research.

This user suspects the homeowner may not be sharing the full story.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

A pattern of complaints alleging noise on “most Saturdays” only holds up if it survives contact with an actual calendar, and this one likely won’t given how often he’s working or away camping.

That gap between accusation and reality is exactly the kind of thing an internal review exists to sort out.

If this homeowner wants to come out of this unscathed, it won’t be easy — and he needs to come equipped with documentation of his own.

Who knew an innocent birthday bash could end like this?

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