An HOA Board Member Spotted a Dog on the Loose and Issued a Fine Instead of Trying to Help Save It

When most people see a dog on the loose, they either try to help by telling people about it or even by catching the dog to keep it safe.

When the neighbor in this story saw a loose dog, all they did was take a picture and use it to send an HOA violation notice to the person whose yard it happened to be in.

The dog didn’t even belong to that person, though, so it was clearly just an excuse to try to issue a penalty.

Neighbor got this notice in the mail She has no dogs. Dogs in fact belonged to another neighbor who was at work and didn’t know part of their fence had fallen.

At least the dogs are ok.

Luckily the dogs were safely recovered and the fence repaired, long before the notice was received in the mail. Where is this HOA crony from that stray/lost dogs belong to the house they just happen to be in front of when you drive by?

The HOA only cares about the fine, not about helping the dog.

Also what kind of heartless jerk stops to take a picture but doesn’t go knock on the door to tell them their dogs are out?(If in fact they really believed the dogs belonged to that house). In the time the letter was typed up and mailed out those dogs would have been eaten by coyotes if other neighbors hadn’t rescued the dogs.

This is why people hate HOAs so much.

Supposedly things are already cleared up, according to the neighbors update on their original post. But I’m really concerned about the state of mind of the person who took the picture in the first place.

There are so many stories about HOAs like this where it is clear that they are more concerned with the rules than with the well-being of people in the community.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone who says they did the right thing.

This is how things should be.

Now this is just silly.

Were they even part of the HOA?

Yeah, the notice doesn’t even make sense.

It’s easier to issue a notice than to actually help.