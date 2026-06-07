An HOA Threatened to Fine a Homeowner for Flying a Sports Flag Because the Team Wasn’t Playing a Game That Day

HOAs are known for having very picky rules, but the one in this story is one I hadn’t heard of before.

The homeowner who wrote the story is a fan of a particular school’s sports team, but the HOA only allows residents to fly the flags for their sports teams on days when the team is competing. If they fly the flag any other day, then they are in violation of the HOA rules.

This homeowner meant to comply, but he made a simple mistake. Now, he’s frustrated with the HOA’s lies, so instead of complying in the way they would like, he’s finding as many excuses as possible to fly his sports team’s flag.

Keep reading for the whole story.

I’ll fly my flag when I want to, Homeowners Association! So a while back I was given a UGA Bulldogs flag and a flag pole to mount it on my porch. Our Homeowners association (HOA) restrictions say that sports team flags can only be flown on a day in which the team is playing. My intention was to only fly it on Saturdays when the football team was playing. So I put the flag up on a Saturday the Dawgs were playing but forgot to take it down until Monday.

The HOA noticed.

On Friday I get a letter from the HOA stating that I am in violation of the restriction and could be fined. Okay, fair enough, they are correct on this one. I then noticed that the date of observation was on Wednesday. I called and said that couldn’t be true because I took it down on Monday.

He got petty.

Instead of admitting her mistake, she lied and said that she had seen it up on Wednesday. Now I was mad. I printed off a schedule of every sporting event the Bulldogs had in every sport, even club sports and then proceeded to fly the flag every single day there was any kind of game, match, regatta, etc., which was almost every single day.

He had answers for every complaint.

I then started getting letters stating I was in violation again. I would call on each one and explain that the water polo team had a match, or the rowing team had a regatta on those days. After about a month or two of this back and forth, they finally gave up.

That’s funny! HOAs can be picky about the strangest things.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person liked the revenge.

Why stop at just one flag?

This person must be a bulldogs fan.

Another person thinks the rules might change.

It’s really silly the rules HOAs try to enforce. Who has the time to check and see if a specific team has a game that day or not so they can fine a homeowner over a flag? It’s ridiculous.

I’m glad that it sounds like the HOA gave up eventually. It was really such a silly thing to be upset about.