An Irresponsible Sister Demanded to Reconnect With Her Estranged Daughter. Why Her Family Said Absolutely Not.

It’s hard to see stories about kids stuck in the middle when their parents aren’t the greatest role models in the world.

And sometimes it’s up to the extended family members to provide those children with a face place and show them how to be functioning members of society.

Especially if the parent in question has had a history of run-ins with the law…

In this story, a person opened up about why they have kept their sister in the dark when it comes to her daughter because they think it’s the best thing for the future.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not telling my sister about her daughter? “My sister’s daughter, Jay is 12 y/o. She lives with her paternal grandparents because both her parents have been in and out of prison for her whole life. They are divorced, both out and both living 300 miles away on the other side of the state from Jay and I. I moved back to my hometown a few years ago so I wasn’t in Jay’s life much until she was about 8. My sister got out of prison early 2025 and was set up with everything she needed, including a free apartment. Jay was supposed to move in with her and start the new school year living with her. She was enrolled and everything.

Some people just can’t get it together…

My sister decided to screw EVERYTHING up and married some woman she knew in prison and then moved the 300 miles to the other side of the state to play family over there. This broke Jay’s heart as she wasn’t even informed of any of this prior to it happening and then was told she was moving with them. She decided not to and that she wanted to stay with her grandparents and not speak to her mother anymore. Understandably. I take care of Jay as much as possible because her grandparents’ health is deteriorating. They are too old to have a 12 y/o. I am childfree by choice. I am the only one in Jay’s life that shows up when they say they will, does what they say they are going to and so on. She trusts me.

This kid has already dealt with enough…

On to Mother’s Day. My sister was going to be in town so I asked Jay if she would like to see her. She said no. My sister asked me and I told her Jay said no. Explicitly. Well my sister decided to leave our family party early to go see Jay. I wrestled with getting involved and decided to call Jay and warn her. 3 hours later, after hearing nothing from anyone I get texts from Jay saying she was hiding in her room because my sister and her family showed up and started a screaming match with the grandparents. She was scared and didn’t know what to do. Then my sister left and she was okay. This is the second time my sister has surprised her like this.

They’ve had enough of dealing with her.

I don’t tell my sister anything about her daughter anymore. Especially because Jay asks me not to. I’m torn because she is her mother and I know she loves her and wants to know her but her decisions made this the way it is. She called me and scream-cried because no one in my family tells her anything about Jay. Whether she wears make up, started her period, has a boy/girlfriend, anything. No one tells her anything. So my sister feels betrayed by her own family. AITA for not giving my sister any info even though Jay says not to? Am I being a terrible sister not telling her about her daughter? The most important thing for me is the child, Jay. It’s not my kid, I don’t want kids, I don’t understand them and I’m not sure what to do with them but in my head, her safety and happiness is the most important thing, right? Is it wrong to withhold information from a parent when you’re not one?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader said they’re NTA.

You really can’t blame them for acting this way.

Their sister obviously has a lot of problems and might do more harm than good if she was fully in her daughter’s life.

It’s sad…but true.

It sounds like this young girl is much better off without her mother in her life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.