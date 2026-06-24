Apartment Neighbor Starts Using Couple’s Unused Parking Spot for Her Boyfriend, Sparking Frustration

Imagine renting an apartment that includes two parking spots but you only have one car. Would it bother you if your neighbor let her boyfriend park in the extra parking spot when he visits, or would you be okay with this?

Personally, if I were in this situation, I might be okay with it as long as the neighbor asked first. That way I could say “no” if I was having guests over and needed the spot. Otherwise, it would be okay.

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they don’t want the neighbor letting her boyfriend park in a parking spot that is theirs according to their lease. They’re wondering if they’re overreacting or if their feelings about this situation are reasonable.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for wanting to keep my parking space even though I don’t currently have a car? I live in a three family house with my boyfriend. We have upstairs and downstairs neighbors and each apartment gets two parking spaces in the driveway. My boyfriend has his car which we share and up until recently had a second un-drivable car parked in the driveway. Well, we sold the second car and now there is a space open.

The open space created a problem.

Great, except the upstairs neighbor now thinks it’s her boyfriends space to park in whenever he wants, which is more and more often lately. Now am I a jerk here for thinking it’s rude of her to just take over the space? What if I have company I want to park there but they can’t? He’s not even paying rent so as far as I’m concerned he can park on the street when he sleeps over and I can have my space free for when someone comes to visit me. (I have company frequently, in-laws my parents, etc) I know maybe it shouldn’t be a huge deal but I don’t want to be inconvenienced if I need the space which is for my unit in the first place.

If the parking space is assigned to her unit, her neighbor shouldn’t be using it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person has a suggestion about what to say to the neighbor.

Another person shares how they would handle this situation.

They could’ve at least asked first!

Here’s a suggestion about how to scare them off from parking in this spot.

The longer they ignore the situation, the harder it will be to confront the neighbor. They need to explain that it’s their parking spot, and they don’t want her to park in it. If they want to reach a compromise where the neighbor can use the spot when they’re not using it, that would be nice, but it’s not necessary. They are paying for this parking spot, and they can use it or not use it, or as one comment suggests, even put up a table and chairs in it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.