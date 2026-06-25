Heartless Boss Fires Assistant Manager for Grieving Her Father’s Passing Because It Messed Up Her Own Vacation Plans

When you own a company, you really need to think about not just yourself and your business, but your employees as well.

What would you do if you owned a bakery, and your one assistant manager had a death in her family and needed time away from work, but it happened just before your planned vacation?

That is what happened to the bakery owner in this story, so she told the assistant manager she could only have one day off.

One day off isn’t enough time to grieve, and all of the employees realized that. Unfortunately, the owner did not.

To me, it is quite obvious that she handled it very poorly. Read through the story for yourself and see what you think she should have done.

AITA For Firing an employee after her dad died? So here’s some backstory, we are very short staffed right now.

After COVID struck due to a lot of different reasons, we lost a lot of employees and we hardly have enough employees to stay open. It has been very stressful and I’ve even had to take away days that some people asked off more months in advance which I usually don’t do.

Having such a close death in the family is a very valid excuse for missing work.

I had a 2 week long vacation planned and there needs to be a manager on staff at all times whether that’s me or my Assistant Manager (AM) she told me that she was fine with taking the hours on because she had a lot of medical bills to pay. Unfortunately her Father passed and I was very sad to hear about it. I even let her have a day off when she was supposed to be working.

She is absolutely heartless.

The thing about it is this happened right before my vacation. Just a couple days before my vacation. She said that she needed time to recoup as well as plan the funeral. Like I said, I already gave her a day off. But she wasn’t fine with this she insisted she needed more. But I told her she needs to come in and she knows the consequences for not showing.

Good for her, I’m glad she didn’t show up.

She had already used her 3 sick days, so I knew she couldn’t just call in sick. So, I do my last day before my vacation and hear nothing from her so I assume everything is okay. But my vacation day comes and before I’m even ready (we open early) I get a call saying that AM didn’t show up. I had to cancel my vacation.

This person is going to have even more trouble keeping employees now.

Needless to say I fired her and now I have to work until we find a replacement. Now, normally my employees are good but they told me that I shouldn’t have done that. They said a lot of things mainly about money and needing time to mourn. I understand that and I told them about the day off.

Ever since then they haven’t been taking me seriously and I can’t stand it. It’s been a week since then and it seems like they’re still not over it. AITA?

This is one of those stories that I almost can’t believe is true. I would hope that no boss would be this heartless, but sadly, some of them really are.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Why would you fire someone when you are already understaffed?

Worst boss of the year, that’s for sure.

How could anyone do something like this?

There is no excuse for this.

She was wrong on so many levels.

Not only was she heartless for firing this grieving person, but she also made her own job harder in the process. Surely her bakery would have been better off if the assistant manager had still been there after taking a few days off to grieve.

I’m betting that a lot more employees will quit in the coming weeks. They have all seen how this bakery owner treats them, and they won’t want to work there. Who could blame them?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice