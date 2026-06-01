An Angry Customer Lied to Get a Worker Fired—Then Audaciously Asked ‘We Good?’ on the Way Out

If you want employees to help you, maybe don’t start the interaction by treating them like garbage.

In this story, an assistant manager recently tried helping a customer who became upset over a store policy involving rewards points and exchanges. Yet, even while the customer kept getting louder and more condescending, the employee stayed calm and offered to call customer service to see if anything could be done.

Then, things got worse.

The customer went to the store manager and started falsely accusing the assistant manager of mocking and yelling at him.

And somehow, after all of that, he still turned around and casually asked, “We good?”

Read on to see how the employee responded.

A Customer Lies to a Manager About Me and Later Asks “We Good?” — uh, No. I’m an assistant manager at a corporate retailer, and we had a customer come in to exchange pants he had bought the day before. He used some reward points on the item in question and couldn’t accept that if you return/exchange the item, you don’t get that credit back. Credits are a one-time bonus. So, when it’s used, it’s used. I don’t agree with the policy, per se, but that’s just the way it is. He was upset and started getting rude (and loud), saying how it was unfair. I politely nodded, let him rant, and then proceeded to say, “Sir, I can see you’re upset, but let me call customer service and see what I can do to appease you. I can’t make any promises, though, okay?”

When the man made a comment, he hung the phone up.

And apparently, something I did with my face made him think I was smirking at him. As I’m calling customer service, he interjects and says, “I don’t know what’s so funny.” I stopped, hung up the phone, and told him, “I’m sorry, I don’t think this is funny, but is this how you want to talk to someone helping you out?” He didn’t say anything, so I asked, “Would you like me to continue with customer service?”

Once again, the guy couldn’t help but run his mouth.

He replied, “Yeah…” I dialed out, “because I need someone who knows what they’re doing.” So, I hung up the phone and told him I don’t help folks who disrespect my staff or me. He tried to say he wasn’t condescending, to which I said, “I also won’t have someone gaslight me. I’ll give you the number to call customer service yourself.” He proceeded to go to my store manager and blatantly lied, and of course, do that victim voice, we all know it, “I didn’t even raise my voice.”

At least the guy finally said something truthful.

He did it to the point where I had to join their conversation to ensure no embellishments were told. He was accusing me of yelling at/mocking him, laughing with other employees at him, etc.

He also complained that I called him a gaslighter (that was accurate), saying, “I’m not sure if I should be offended or not, because I don’t know what gaslight means.”

After all the stress of that call, he had to take the rest of the day off.

In the end, my manager basically told the customer there’s nothing we can do. The customer turns to me and has the nerve to say, “We good?” To which I responded with, “I’m not usually good with people who lie about me.” He seemed like he wanted to say something, scoffed, and proceeded to make his way out of the store, of course, wishing him a good day as he left… I ended up taking a half day after that incident. I just can’t with the blatant disrespect.

Yikes! That guy sounds like he knew exactly what he was doing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about what happened between these two.

This does work pretty well.

According to this comment, people are easy to set off these days.

They definitely feel that they are over them, that’s for sure.

Here’s someone who’s tired of retail because of customers like that.

If you lie about an employee to management, you really cannot expect things to suddenly be “good” afterward.

Some customers seem to think they can say whatever they want during an argument and then magically reset the conversation once they calm down. But once someone starts making up stories and trying to paint another person as the problem, that changes the entire interaction.

And asking “we good?” after all of that almost makes the situation more insulting.

That guy needs to understand that respect disappears very quickly once someone starts lying.