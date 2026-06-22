Boyfriend Refuses to Fix Broken House After Break-In, Leaving Girlfriend Feeling Traumatized and Unsafe

Imagine having something important in your home that’s broken and needs to be fixed. What would you do if your partner kept saying he’d fix it himself and not to hire someone to fix it, but weeks went by and he never got around to fixing it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and the problem is a broken lock on the side door. Not only is this a safety issue, but it also makes it hard for her to let her dog outside.

Keep reading to see how she finally convinces her boyfriend to fix the lock.

Fine, I’ll Let the Dog Out in the Front Yard Instead This happened a few years ago. At the time, I was living with my then-boyfriend (now ex) and our dog in a small home with a fenced back yard. We had gotten robbed that summer, and while luckily the burglar was caught and we got our valuables back, the lock on the sliding glass doors to the back yard were broken. In typical fashion my ex promised he would fix it, but weeks ticked by with no repair.

The broken lock was a big problem.

My boyfriend owned the house and wanted to do all these homeownership things himself. He refused to call a locksmith, or let me call a locksmith, or let me buy and fix the lock, but also never had the time to fix the lock himself. It was broken in a way that made it very hard to either lock or unlock. We would normally let our dog out in the back yard every morning to go to the bathroom, and during the week he would just deal with it, but it was really hard for me to shove open the broken lock every weekend morning while he slept in.

He got really sick of her bringing up the lock.

Multiple weeks in a row I brought up the lock, and how I couldn’t let the dog out easily on early weekend mornings. He finally snapped at me one morning to just let her out front instead, like I was stupid for not thinking of this sooner. So I did. Knowing full well the sprinklers were on in the front yard (they ran every weekend morning that early).

He finally understood the problem.

Our pup happily went to the bathroom out front, under a sprinkler shower, and then bounded back into bed with him at 7am soggy and wet. Boyfriend was MAD. He fixed the lock the next week.

I can see why they’re no longer together. He sounds really annoying, but the ending with the wet dog jumping in the bed almost makes me laugh.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shares what they used to do in Florida.

I assume so too.

This is the right attitude to have!

A former apartment manager weighs in.

The dog accomplished in a few minutes what she couldn’t accomplish in weeks.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.