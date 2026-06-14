Cashier Asked if He Wanted to Donate to a School — He Screamed at Her and Filed a Complaint

Imagine working as a cashier at a supermarket, and there’s a current promotion where the store will donate a portion of the sales to any school the customer wants. It doesn’t actually cost the customer extra. It’s just a nice thing that the store is doing to give back to schools.

What would you do if you tried to mention this promotion to a customer but he yelled at you and complained about you to the customer service desk? Would you stop mentioning the promotion to customers, or would you write him off as crazy?

In this story, one cashier is in this exact situation, and what’s extra crazy is that the customer is actually a dad whose kids are with him at the store. You’d think he’d want to donate to schools!

Keep reading for all the details of this crazy customer interaction.

“I put my kids through school with my own money!” Back in the late 2000s, I use to work for a supermarket chain in my state, where I would switch between cashiering and scanning departments. This chain of stores would occasionally have the cashiers ask all customers if they wanted a donation to be made to any school in the county by having the store donate about 6-10% of the bill to the school of the customer’s choice.

This story is about one particular customer’s order.

During one cashier shift, I was dealing with a small rush that hit my lane and going through orders as quickly as possible. As I got to this gentleman and his two kids, I greeted him as I have been with everyone, and scanned and bagged up his items without incident. Then, I ask for coupons, he said no, and ask if he wanted to donate to a school. Immediately, he lost it.

I feel bad for the customer’s kids.

He went into a full, angry rant at me, saying things like “How dare I asked him to give more money to this store?” and “I put my kids through school with my own money, not relying on others.” I couldn’t get a word in edgewise as he spewed more irrational hatred at me (I can’t remember whatever else he said), threw his money at me to pay for his things as I manage to get out his total for the groceries, and stomped over to the customer service desk. He then proceeded to yell at the manager for what I did to him (?) and that he won’t be coming back again. His kids didn’t do much except carry the groceries out behind him.

Everyone in the store was on OP’s side.

The customers behind him reassured me that I was just doing my job and hadn’t done anything wrong. Once the rush was done, I walked over to the CS desk and ask the manager about that guy. She told me she heard the whole ordeal between me and him and that he was in the wrong; probably blowing off steam on me since I wouldn’t do anything to retaliate. I never saw the guy again in the time I worked there; never even had any complaints lodged against me by anyone.

Wow! What a crazy customer! If he had just listened, he would’ve realized the cashier wasn’t actually asking for more money. I feel bad for his kids having to deal with his irrational outbursts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a funny comeback!

Another person calls the dad stupid.

This person rants about asking customers to donate, but in this situation, it didn’t actually cost the customer anything.

It would be hard to say no to this type of donation!

That customer was completely out of line. Even if he didn’t want the store to donate to a school, he could just say “no” and move on with his life. He clearly has anger issues.

I feel bad for his kids. I bet they hate going places with him when he acts like that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.