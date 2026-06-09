Cashier Left Utterly Bewildered After Stubborn Customer Refuses to Take His Own Cash

Some customers cannot be reasoned with no matter what. Imagine working as a cashier, and a customer accidentally requests cash back by pushing the wrong button on the pin pad when paying. What would you do if the customer called you a liar when you tried to explain and then refused to take their money?

In this story, one employee had to deal with this exact situation, and it’s as crazy as it sounds. Instead of simply taking his money and leaving, the customer made it into a whole situation involving multiple employees and a lot of drama.

But that was just the end. The customer was actually bringing drama everywhere he went from the moment he entered the store.

Let’s read all about it.

Guy accidentally chooses to get cash back. Refuses to take his own money It was another normal day at the copy and print department I work at, and I see that one customer walked in. He’s a tall guy and an older dude, and the long-time employees usually sigh when they catch sight of him. He’s a problem starter, usually catching an attitude with anyone he communicates with. Long before he caused the scene, he was butting into me and another customer who we’re trying to make business cards. The customer asks how his day is going, and he starts this whole thing about why “How’s your day going?” is a rude question. I forgot what he said cause he talks so fast.

This sounds like a really stressful transaction.

After he talks to different people about weird stuff, I get to checking him out and getting him on his way. I ring his prints up and he inserts his card. After violently telling the tiny card reader he wanted his receipt printed, he puts his card in. Then, we get to the cash back screen. I watched him pick up the touchscreen pen, and hit “$20” violently. He then goes and hits “None” about five times violently. I stop him from entering his pin and ask “Did you want $20 cashback or no cashback? I think you hit $20 by accident.” He gave me a look and said “I didn’t hit no cash back. I hit none. You saw me.” Then proceeded to go on about how cash back is a fraud (which is BS, but okay. Whatever. I’ll listen to him. I don’t have a choice), and somehow gets on the topic about how things like chicken at supermarkets is not real chicken.

The customer refuses to listen.

After that whole speech, I checked my monitor, and sure enough, it said “Cashback selected for $20.00.” After he enters his pin, I then tell him that it says he selected $20 Cashback. He was like, “Boy. I already told you No. I hit none on the screen.” The transaction finalizes, and I pull out $20 from the register, cause he asked for $20 cashback. I hand him the receipt, and he saw the $20 bill, and asked, “What’s this?” I told him his cashback.

OP tried to see if he could refund the money.

And this is when the garbage hits the fan. He stood up straight and raised his tone at me, saying “I said No cashback! Why you handing me this damn money?!” I stay calm and tell him, “I can try to refund it, okay? Let me see the receipt.” I call over from some help, and my fellow associate said, “Yeah. Idk how to refund cashbacks. You should ask the manager.” I call the manager over, and she told him, “Yeah. I don’t think we can refund cashbacks.”

The guy probably didn’t understand what cashback really was.

He then says, “Well, I won’t take it. I didn’t ask for no cashback. I have enough money in my wallet. See?” He then pulls out his wallet and opens the money pouch to show us, for some reason. My manager then calls the help desk at the Office Depot headquarters in Florida, and they said that they cannot refund cashbacks. Keep in mind what a cashback is. It basically pulls money out from your bank, and turns it into cash that you get as change from the register. It’s a courtesy, and does not lower your wealth at all. So the way that the guy would refuse to take it is ridiculous, because he could go deposit it into his bank, and he would be back into normalcy like he never did a cashback.

The guy would not take his money.

My manager tried to void the transaction, but found out that it wouldn’t refund the cashback. It would only refund what he paid for, which was the prints, and he STILL refused to take the cashback. After causing a scene in front of a line of about 3 people, calling my manager and I liars a couple times, he eventually gave up and stormed out with his own money. So, basically, the guy was refusing to take his own money. That’s literally the whole situation. It was a minor mistake that he overblew into making us look like we were refusing to help him. We literally couldn’t help him, cause a cashback is not made to be a refundable item. It’s a courtesy, through and through. It was nice to get this off my chest, cause it made me so upset.

Wow! That’s so crazy! Just take the $20.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree.

One person shares a story about a memorable customer.

Another person thinks the customer’s description makes sense.

This person shares a fun fact about cash back.

That guy clearly didn’t understand that it was his own money that he was refusing to take. I wonder what the employees ended up doing with the money. Did they keep it as a tip? Did the cashier get to keep it? Would they set it aside for the next time the guy comes in to deduct the $20 from his order?

It would’ve been so much easier if the customer had just taken the $20. Maybe the cashier could’ve explained the situation in a clearer way, or maybe it was really impossible to get through to this guy.

This is the problem with letting customers pay by themselves. While I prefer not to hand my credit card to an employee, when you give a customer options on a screen and they choose the wrong ones, it makes the whole situation more stressful than it needs to be.