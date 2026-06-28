CIO Is Furious That An Email Was Rejected By The Company’s Spam Filter, So He Insisted On Answers And Getting The Issue Fixed No Matter What

Sometimes technology doesn’t always work the way we’d like even when it works as intended. For example, have you ever had an important email filtered out and end up in your spam folder? It can happen for various reasons which is why it can be important to look through your spam mail from time to time to make sure there’s nothing important that should’ve gone to your inbox.

In this story, the CIO of a company is furious when he finds an email that was rejected by the company’s spam filter. He demands answers but doesn’t like the answers he’s given. His requests get more and more extreme to the frustration of he tech support worker who’s trying to help him.

Keep reading to see if you think the CIO overreacted or if you can relate by being this frustrated by spam filters.

I DONT CARE, CALL THEIR SUPERVISOR, CALL THE CEO, GET THEM TO CHANGE THEIR GEEEF!!! CIO complains that an email (with an embedded gif) has been rejected by our spam filter. We whitelist said email upon request of CIO and explain that it was rejected by our spam filter (3rd party, very large org) due to the email signature of the company containing an embedded gif. CIO says that the explanation was not good enough and directs me to call the 3rd party (based across the other side of the world) and get a definitive explanation from them as to why their spam filter is not allowing this specific email to come through.

The supervisor didn’t care about OP’s explanation.

Tried to tell him that it would do no good as they arent going to tell us the rules associated to their filters as that defeats the purpose of the filter. “CALL THE SUPERVISOR, CALL THE CEO, GET ME AN ANSWER!!!!” Again, the company isnt going to tell us……the reason it was rejected is because of the GIF embedded in the signature. “Well REMOVE THE FREAKING GIF THEN”

That wouldn’t be all that easy to do.

Ahh, this is from an exchange server that is not part of our company network, it doesn’t belong to us….. ” WELL YOU FIGURE OUT A WAY TO REMOVE THAT GEEF (GIF)” Ok, let me call up the IT Manager of this other company and let them know that just to suit us, we need them to overhaul their company signature standard and remove their embedded gifs…..again just to suit us.

Another manager saved the day.

DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA HOW MUCH OF A WINDOW LICKER A STATEMENT LIKE THAT MAKES YOU LOOK? Thank god the Infrastructure manager stepped in to say the guy is a knob jockey, shouldn’t be in the job and that he would “sort him out” Sometimes people with a little bit of IT knowledge, in an kissing up position are FREAKING DANGEROUS.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the situation was handled well in the end.

I agree.

This is a good point.

Another person has a question.

I can understand how it would be frustrating to have a business email filtered out due to spam filters. In an ideal world, you could change the settings yourself for that specific email address. If that’s not the case, then maybe they do need to talk to the 3rd party vendor about making it possible for email users to modify the spam filter settings.

It sounds stressful for everyone involved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice