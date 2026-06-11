June 11, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Company Rewards Employees for Crushing a Huge Overtime Quota — With One Cupcake Each

by Jayne Elliott

woman doesn&apos;t like her cupcake

Shutterstock

Imagine working for a company where a large client has placed a large order, and everyone has to work 6 days a week in order to meet the deadline. Would you be happy about the extra overtime pay, or would you hope for a bigger reward?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she and the entire team put in the work to meet the quota. However, they were all pretty annoyed when the higher ups tried to celebrate the success.

Let’s read all about it.

My friend’s job forced manual overtime on everyone, made record profits, then rewarded everyone with a cupcake…

My friend used to work with teleperformance where a certain client out sourced a bunch of work to them.

They set a whole bunch of crazy goals and deadlines so to meet them the company had everyone work manual overtime, 6 days a week for multiple weeks on end.

This left everyone extremely mentally drained with no time to do anything besides work and playing catch up with errands on Sunday, the only day off they were given.

The higher ups were grateful for the hard work.

Needless to say, they did meet their quota so the higher ups came down to personally congratulate the team for bringing in record breaking profits, and what did they get in return?

Was it a much deserved raise?

No.

A bonus maybe?

No.

(Mind you this company was only paying everyone 15 dollars)

This was almost an insult.

Instead they gave everyone a singular cupcake.

That’s it, all that work, all that overtime spent away from family, all those record breaking profits rewarded with a single freaking cupcake, all while the higher ups smiled and laughed as they probably got huge bonuses themselves off the work of everyone.

Cupcake in hand, not one employee was laughing or smiling like they were.

It’s enough to make you want to quit.

It’s absolutely disgusting.

At one point everyone was told that they should pretty much marry their job, and to focus more on meeting the quotas than spending time with your own family.

I hate how much workers are exploited and not rewarded for their work while the ones above get rich off you.

Luckily my friend quit that place not long after.

How annoying! I’m glad your friend ended up quitting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the employees should’ve handled the situation differently.

2026 04 17 at 10.50.14 AM Company Rewards Employees for Crushing a Huge Overtime Quota — With One Cupcake Each

Another person votes for a food fight.

2026 04 17 at 10.50.23 AM Company Rewards Employees for Crushing a Huge Overtime Quota — With One Cupcake Each

This person’s employer is pulling a similar stunt.

2026 04 17 at 10.50.44 AM Company Rewards Employees for Crushing a Huge Overtime Quota — With One Cupcake Each

Here’s a vote for unionizing.

2026 04 17 at 10.51.39 AM Company Rewards Employees for Crushing a Huge Overtime Quota — With One Cupcake Each

I bet the cupcake didn’t even taste good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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