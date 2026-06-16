Coworkers Agree to Work Weekend Overtime, but One Doesn’t Show Up and Leaves the Other Doing Extra Work

Not everyone likes working overtime, but some people love the chance to make some extra money.

Imagine agreeing to work overtime on the weekend. It’s supposed to be you and a coworker working together to get caught up on work.

What would you do if the coworker didn’t show up on Saturday? Would you do your fair share of work, or would you do extra work to make sure everything still got done?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he assumes that if the coworker doesn’t come in on Saturday they probably won’t be in on Sunday either.

When Sunday comes around, it doesn’t work out the way either coworker expected. Keep reading to see if you think anyone did anything wrong.

AITA For upsetting my coworker by completing the task we were granted overtime for On Friday my boss at work offered me and a coworker over time over the weekend to come in and get caught up on our printing queue which had fallen behind due to the week not allowing printing to happen consistently. Me and my coworker agreed to both come in Saturday and print as much as possible and then finish up whatever was left Sunday morning so that we could at least have Sunday afternoon to relax. Come Saturday I go in at around 7 to ensure I can work a good amount of time before evening plans.

It didn’t go the way OP expected.

I expect my coworker in around 10 or 11 because they like to sleep in a bit and think nothing of it. Come 11 30 I get a message from them saying that they aren’t going to go in for Saturday but would come in Sunday instead. Panicking I plan to stay longer than I already was going to, and work as quickly as I can without making errors. Due to my coworker not coming in Saturday I begin planning for the possibility that they do the same Sunday and make sure I set alarms to get up early again on Sunday to go in.

The next day didn’t go the way either of them expected.

They come strolling in at 10 30 and immediately get a bit of an attitude when they see that its mostly caught up and begin doing what they can. A couple hours later there’s nothing left to do, they begin cussing and hitting their cubicle and storm out the office door. A bit later I get a message saying “Thanks for stealing my over time, you jerk.” Am I the jerk though for not trusting a coworker who flaked on me to not flake the next day?

The coworker bailed on Saturday. He was just doing what he needed to do to make sure the work got done.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person puts the blame on the coworker.

Another person has a suggestion for next time.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Everyone thinks the coworker is the one who messed up.

They were both supposed to come in on Saturday. The coworker should only be mad at themselves for waiting until Sunday to come in. OP didn’t steal the overtime. He just took advantage of it and made sure the work got done.

If the coworker wanted to work overtime, all they had to do was show up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.