Customer Blew Up at a Store Over Store Credit After Trying to Return an Item That Didn’t Fit

When you buy something, make sure you know the return policy. If you buy something and want to return it, there may be a time limit in which you would need to return it, and there may be restrictions such as not getting your cash back but getting store credit.

In this story, one customer bought an item and knew there was a chance he might need to return it. He even asked the employee if he would be able to return it. The employee confirmed that he could return it but didn’t go into details about the return policy.

The next day, when the customer came back to return the item, the customer quickly realized that he didn’t know an important detail of the return policy. Now, he’s furious and the employee is stressed out.

Let’s read the whole story.

Give me my money or I go to a lawyer Yesterday a costumer comes in and wanted some mudguards for his MTB. I looked at his bike and suggest some that fits nearly all MTBs. He didnt want these. He wanted some like at a normal City/Trekking bike. I had some there that maby would fit but IDK if they do. I said him this.

He had a question.

He aske if it doesnt fit if he can bring it back. Yes of cause. So he bought it. Today he wa back. It doesnt fit and we dont have and cant order what he wants. So he will get store credit. Thats the point when he gehts outrage.

To be fair, OP should’ve pointed this out when he originally asked if he could bring it back.

AC: I doesnt want store credit, I want my Money back!” Me: We only give out store credit or could change it for other Items. AC: But you said I could bring it back Me: Yes, you can bring it back. You will get store credit or other Items you need. As its stated big on the register. (Pointing to it)

The customer kept arguing.

AC: But I did not pay it here but on the other register! Me: There is it also stated. AC: Give me my Money back or I go to my Lawyer and you can shut down! Me: We also could change the return back. By law we are not required to acsept any return, besite damaged goods. (at least in my country)

The manager got involved.

AC: Your S(censored)! I am right cause I habe done this recently with (store Name that sells trips arround the world). My lawyer says they must give me the Money back so you must do it too! Than my Boss came and took over it. At the end he got partly his money back. Between that he took off his Mask and ripped it apart. Atm its against the law to get into Stores without mask. He refused to got out of the store or get the mask on again. He was lucky that there was no Police around.

That sounds like a stressful interaction for the customer and employee.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

I kind of agree with the customer too.

This person makes another good point.

Someone from New Zealand weighs in.

This is true.

I’d be upset if I were the customer too. He specifically asked if he could return the product if it didn’t fit, and the employee reassured him that he could. He failed to explain the entire return policy though. The customer may not have bought the mudguards if he had known that he could only return them for store credit.

If the store can’t order the part he needs, the store credit is completely worthless. I’m glad the manager helped him out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.