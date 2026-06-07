Daughter Silences Her Defensive Father After Years of Gross Table Manners

Picture someone eating with their mouth open and talking with their mouth full of food. Pretty gross, right?

Most people who would do that would probably be little kids, but in today’s story, one teenage girl has to endure a dad who often talks while he’s eating. Like, he actually has food in his mouth that he’s actively chewing, and instead of waiting until he’s done eating that bite before talking, he just starts talking with the food still in his mouth.

She hates this, and she has asked him to stop numerous times. He never stops.

Now, she’s at the point where she’s wondering if she’s overreacting to his behavior. Maybe she’s making a big deal out of nothing, or maybe she’s right to be frustrated with her dad. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO for getting annoyed at my dad for how he eats? Recently I (17F) have started to really struggle to sit in the same room with my dad (62M) as he eats. Whenever he eats, he starts talking with a mouth full of food. This isn’t just at home either, it’s in public. So he’s talking, mouth wide open as he talks so I can see all the mushed up pre-chewed food in his mouth, sometimes actually spitting it everywhere.

She has tried asking her dad to stop.

I’ve asked him before nicely, “if you really need to talk while you’re chewing can you at least cover your mouth with your hand because it’s not really nice to look at”. Every time I say this He then throws his arms around like I’ve said something ridiculous. He proceeds to just not listen and continue talking with a mouth full of food. After a bit I’ve started to get actually annoyed with him doing that to the point I’ve just started saying “can you actually stop? I don’t like seeing the chewed up food in your mouth”. This then gets a reaction out of my mum, who shouts at me for being “rude” and “disrespectful” while my dad’s throwing his arms around as usual.

He doesn’t seem to take her request seriously at all.

I’ve asked him nicely so many times before and I don’t get why he’s just not listening. So moving onto the main part I’m annoyed about know, yesterday I was eating dinner with again my dad, mum and sister. My dad’s eating when he starts talking, mouth wide open, chewed up food on display. So I’ve said “can you actually just cover your mouth when you eat? It’s putting me off my food” and my mum again shouts at me for being rude. They are all aware that I hate anything to do with things from anyone’s mouth, chewed up food, spit, the whole lot. What I also really hate is chewing noises.

Now, he’s trying to annoy her on purpose.

So a few seconds after I’ve told him to stop I turn back to eat my own food when he starts obnoxiously chewing VERY loudly, mouth open and smacking his lips when he eats (this is never how he normally eats), he was doing it to intentionally annoy me because he knows full well I hate chewing noises. So eventually I just stand up and leave because I at that point no longer feel hungry, if anything I feel sick and put off and he knows it. AIO for getting annoyed at this?

Her dad sounds so immature. Wasn’t he ever taught table manners? It’s really rude to talk with your mouth full or eat with your mouth open.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on her side.

A dad weighs in.

Someone with misophonia weighs in.

Here’s some more compassion from someone with misophonia.

Her dad is being disgusting. How his wife can stand it, I have no idea. And the fact that he deliberately tried to annoy his daughter by eating loudly is just awful. What childish behavior! She’s more mature than he is.

I thought the story was going to end with her giving him a taste of his own medicine by talking with her mouth full, but she definitely made a wiser choice by walking away.