June 4, 2026 at 11:55 am

Dealer Catches a Woman Stealing His Tips, But Her Motive Leaves the Entire Pit Speechless

by Jayne Elliott

happy woman in a casino

Shutterstock

Have you ever been really angry about something and someone tells you not to feel angry? That’s usually not very helpful, in fact, it might make you even more angry because now you’re not just angry at whatever you were angry about originally but you’re also angry about being told not to be angry!

In this story, one casino worker has a very good reason to be angry. He eventually understands logically why he shouldn’t be angry, but that doesn’t change how he feels about what happened in the moment.

Then the head of security tells him not to feel angry. As you might guess, it didn’t make him instantly feel happy about what happened. Instead, he’s still angry, but he’s also wondering if he’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to see why he’s angry and why he’s not sure if he should be angry.

AIO for being upset that money got taken out of my tip jar?

So, let me give you the context. I work at a casino, and we make tips.

I cashed this woman out, she won $100 something dollars.

She spilt a little bit of her drink so I walked away to get a rag to clean the counter.

This is crazy!

As soon as I walked away she put her hand in my tip jar and took a $20! While my coworker was standing right there! Looked my coworker in the eye while she did it and said “have a nice day!”

I was enraged!

Now here’s where I might be overreacting.

There was actually a reasonable explanation.

We told security, they found out who it was. She didn’t even leave the property yet.

It ended up being a woman who had a developmental disability. She was with her mother, her mother came back and made it right. Which I was thankful for. She wanted to apologize to my face.

I told the head of security that I was too angry at that moment, that wouldn’t be fair to her to see me that angry, and to pass along the message: “I appreciate the apology, for coming back and making it right and to learn from the situation and do better next time.”

He doesn’t agree with what security told him.

I talked to the head of security after the fact (we were friends) and apologized for being so angry in the moment.

He told me I have no right be angry because she has a learning disability and doesn’t know any better.

While I understand and sympathize that she didn’t know it was wrong, I still feel that I have the right to be angry about the situation. She took my money! I think anyone would be upset over that!

So, AIO for being upset at the situation in the moment? Especially when I didn’t know beforehand she had a developmental disability?

Everyone has the right to feel how they feel. You shouldn’t tell someone that they shouldn’t feel angry. While he understood logically what happened, it was still wrong and made him upset. That’s reasonable. It also says a lot that he didn’t want the lady’s mother to know how upset he was because he understood the situation and didn’t blame her for it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would be mad at the coworker.

2026 05 29 at 12.45.42 PM Dealer Catches a Woman Stealing His Tips, But Her Motive Leaves the Entire Pit Speechless

Another person thinks his anger is reasonable.

2026 05 29 at 12.46.07 PM Dealer Catches a Woman Stealing His Tips, But Her Motive Leaves the Entire Pit Speechless

This person thinks he should’ve accepted the apology in person.

2026 05 29 at 12.46.30 PM Dealer Catches a Woman Stealing His Tips, But Her Motive Leaves the Entire Pit Speechless

But one person has a question abut the tip jars.

2026 05 29 at 12.47.00 PM Dealer Catches a Woman Stealing His Tips, But Her Motive Leaves the Entire Pit Speechless

While the woman who stole didn’t realize she was stealing and that what she was doing was wrong, that doesn’t negate the fact that she was stealing. It’s great that they were able to stop her from leaving the casino and that her mother returned the money. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience.

I can understand why OP was angry though, Sometimes, you can’t just easily flip a switch on your emotions and turn off your angry feelings just because you have more context about what happened.

But the real question is, why didn’t the coworker stop the lady from taking the money?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter