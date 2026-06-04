Dealer Catches a Woman Stealing His Tips, But Her Motive Leaves the Entire Pit Speechless

Have you ever been really angry about something and someone tells you not to feel angry? That’s usually not very helpful, in fact, it might make you even more angry because now you’re not just angry at whatever you were angry about originally but you’re also angry about being told not to be angry!

In this story, one casino worker has a very good reason to be angry. He eventually understands logically why he shouldn’t be angry, but that doesn’t change how he feels about what happened in the moment.

Then the head of security tells him not to feel angry. As you might guess, it didn’t make him instantly feel happy about what happened. Instead, he’s still angry, but he’s also wondering if he’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to see why he’s angry and why he’s not sure if he should be angry.

AIO for being upset that money got taken out of my tip jar? So, let me give you the context. I work at a casino, and we make tips. I cashed this woman out, she won $100 something dollars. She spilt a little bit of her drink so I walked away to get a rag to clean the counter.

This is crazy!

As soon as I walked away she put her hand in my tip jar and took a $20! While my coworker was standing right there! Looked my coworker in the eye while she did it and said “have a nice day!” I was enraged! Now here’s where I might be overreacting.

There was actually a reasonable explanation.

We told security, they found out who it was. She didn’t even leave the property yet. It ended up being a woman who had a developmental disability. She was with her mother, her mother came back and made it right. Which I was thankful for. She wanted to apologize to my face. I told the head of security that I was too angry at that moment, that wouldn’t be fair to her to see me that angry, and to pass along the message: “I appreciate the apology, for coming back and making it right and to learn from the situation and do better next time.”

He doesn’t agree with what security told him.

I talked to the head of security after the fact (we were friends) and apologized for being so angry in the moment. He told me I have no right be angry because she has a learning disability and doesn’t know any better. While I understand and sympathize that she didn’t know it was wrong, I still feel that I have the right to be angry about the situation. She took my money! I think anyone would be upset over that! So, AIO for being upset at the situation in the moment? Especially when I didn’t know beforehand she had a developmental disability?

Everyone has the right to feel how they feel. You shouldn’t tell someone that they shouldn’t feel angry. While he understood logically what happened, it was still wrong and made him upset. That’s reasonable. It also says a lot that he didn’t want the lady’s mother to know how upset he was because he understood the situation and didn’t blame her for it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would be mad at the coworker.

Another person thinks his anger is reasonable.

This person thinks he should’ve accepted the apology in person.

But one person has a question abut the tip jars.

While the woman who stole didn’t realize she was stealing and that what she was doing was wrong, that doesn’t negate the fact that she was stealing. It’s great that they were able to stop her from leaving the casino and that her mother returned the money. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience.

I can understand why OP was angry though, Sometimes, you can’t just easily flip a switch on your emotions and turn off your angry feelings just because you have more context about what happened.

But the real question is, why didn’t the coworker stop the lady from taking the money?