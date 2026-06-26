Her Downstairs Neighbors Say She’s Too Loud — She Says They’re the Real Problem

Living in a shared apartment complex can be a nightmare for some people.

This woman had lived peacefully in her apartment building for years without receiving a single complaint. However, shortly after a new couple moved into the unit below hers, she found herself dealing with repeated accusations and even police visits! While she has two young children, she tries her best to be quiet and considerate about the movements they make. But their neighbors think otherwise.

This story is one of those frustrating neighbor conflicts where one side seems determined to find a problem no matter what happens. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable story, especially to those who are dealing with “neighbors from hell.” Ugh!

Downstairs neighbors I’ve lived in the same building 5 years with my husband, my 4.5-year-old, and my 1-year-old. Our downstairs neighbors used to be a middle-aged couple. They were fantastic, and we never ever had any issues. My kids are very well-behaved and incredibly tame and considerate because I’ve taught them so. They understand this is our house but not our home, and we are in a shared space. Never a single complaint.

This woman kept getting reported to the police.

About 2 months ago, we have a young couple probably my age (I’m 28.) Within a week of moving in, the police were sent to my door that I myself was allegedly screaming for help. I let the police in. My kids and husband were asleep, and I was watching a cop show ironically on low volume. The day after that, the apartment sent us a threatening eviction letter for noise. I asked the building manager for proof as we’ve been here for 5 years with no issues, and if we are being disruptive, I absolutely want the evidence so I can correct it. Needless to say, there was none and they were very apologetic. They saw everything was fine and left.

Her neighbors would also bang on their ceiling.

A month ago, my baby woke up screaming over and over. He was teething, and I work from home. I briefly jumped and grabbed him quickly to console him multiple times. Within 5 minutes, the police are at my door because of a distressed child with the implication of abuse. There is no miracle as to who calls. I’m in a corner apartment with only one unit by me and that is below. Today, I’m watching Netflix with my son, and he drops his toy. Both of them begin banging on the ceiling simultaneously for 8 minutes approximately straight.

The neighbors loved to make up stories to the police.

Now, here comes the meat and potatoes. These 2 are obsessed with creating stories in their head to run to the police, too. They have domestic violence issues daily with screaming and banging on doors and walls and physical outbursts. I’ve never stuck my nose in their business no matter how disruptive. One time, I thought they were going to use a weapon on each other, well, because we heard the threat. Neither of them work, and they expect absolute silence from us all times midday because they smoke weed all day and do jack squat. The smoke also gets into my kids room. They can’t even sleep there.

Now, she doesn’t know how to deal with these toxic neighbors.

Anyways, I got them on video with their incessant petty ceiling banging like absolute psychopaths. And in the video, my one-year-old is sleeping, and my toddler sitting completely relaxed. I am going directly to the office on Monday to get this handled as now they are trying to intimidate us for existing. People talk about upstairs neighbors, but never lazy gross downstairs neighbors. I am exhausted. My kids are always scared they did something wrong. They don’t even want to play with their toys. How do I approach this with the office without getting completely frustrated?

What a crazy living situation she has there! Good thing OP decided to start documenting the incidents and bring her concerns to management. At some point, protecting your family becomes more important than keeping the peace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s read the comments of other online readers on Reddit.

Here’s some sound advice.

Another helpful suggestion.

This user shares their thoughts.

And lastly, here’s another idea.

Sometimes, the loudest people are the ones complaining about noise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.